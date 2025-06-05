Mark A. Davis, MD, MS Joins X Boson Inc. Board To Drive Strategy, Innovation, And Healthcare System Integration In AI-Powered Medication Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over 80 million Americans take more than three prescription medications each month. Each additional prescription increases the risk of Adverse Drug Events (ADEs) by 7–10%. With more than six billion prescriptions written annually, the healthcare system faces a growing and urgent challenge in addressing ADEs. Despite our annual health spending exceeding $4 trillion, ADEs remain a national crisis. Millions of ER visits stem from medication-related harm, with 27% leading to extended hospitalizations. In 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) recorded over 2 million ADEs with 158,000 deaths-that's 18 lives lost every hour.

"AI-assisted medication management represents a powerful opportunity for critical and timely healthcare transformation to improve patient care, health system margins, and providers' experiences, all with clearly demonstrable Margin/Mission ROI" said Mark A. Davis, MD, MS . "Effective medication management demands deep commitment to the complex realities of health systems, providers, payors, as well as pharmacists' unique capabilities. Delivering best care requires constant data analysis, real-world evidence interpretation, and attention to evolving patient conditions - an impossible task for care teams alone given the astounding amount of data, systems, and. AI can enhance efficiency, accuracy, and outcomes, benefiting providers and payors alike. Dr. Davis adds; "It is a pleasure to join the very capable CEO, President, and X Boson team members on this important mission.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Davis to our team," said Anil Cheriyadat , PhD , CEO of X Boson Inc. "His background as a physician executive, practicing Emergency Physician for 30 years, COO, operational leadership will accelerate X Boson's growth and impact. I'm eager to collaborate with him, learn, and execute our vision into reality."

Private and public health plans are eager to deploy AI-based medication review technologies to proactively identify patient risks from inappropriate medications, prevent hospitalizations, improve star ratings, and reduce preventable expenses to lower medical costs. Applying proactive care to 80 million Americans, many of whom are on multiple medications, will profoundly impact healthcare.

David Mahmoodi , President and Board Chairman, welcomed Dr. Davis to the company and added, "Mark's deep passion and proven track record for advancing patients' and health systems' success make him a perfect fit for our mission. We are building a team poised for uniquely significant impact."

X Boson is actively pushing the boundaries of AI in healthcare. The company's AI workflow models are trained exclusively on de-identified real-world patient data. Initial research findings are available [here ].

About Mark A. Davis, MD, MS

Mark A. Davis, MD, MS, is a healthcare executive and emergency medicine physician with over 30 years of leadership experience. He has served as Vice President at Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School faculty, Chief Operating Officer at Miami Cancer Institute and Baptist Health South Florida Cancer Care and visiting scientist at NASA Johnson Space Center. Dr. Davis received his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, where he was recognized with the Medical Scholar Award.

About X Boson Inc.

X Boson Inc. is a healthcare AI startup focused on improving patient care, health system margins, and payor performance through the unique application of AI technologies starting with Medication reviews. By automating medication reviews and integrating seamlessly into workflows and healthcare IT systems, X Boson empowers providers to efficiently deliver billable medication therapy services while significantly reducing preventable healthcare costs.

