Conveyor Belt Market Trends And Challenges: Lightweight Conveyor Belt Demand Grows Amid Raw Material Price Volatility
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.96 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.68 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Conveyor Belt Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Conveyor Belt Market, By Type:
- Flat Belts Modular Belts Cleated Belts Roller Bed Belts Others
Conveyor Belt Market, By Material:
- Rubber Polyurethane PVC Fabric Leather
Conveyor Belt Market, By End-Use Industry:
- Mining Agriculture Food & Beverage Automotive Others
Conveyor Belt Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States Canada Mexico
- Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain
- Brazil Argentina Colombia
- China India Japan South Korea Australia
- Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa
Conveyor Belt Market
