Mindbeam AI Unveils Litespark Framework: Accelerating Large Language Model Training From Months To Days With NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

Innovative solution utilizes NVIDIA accelerated computing to transform AI training efficiency, reducing costs and maximizing resources for enterprise customers

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbeam AI today announced that Litespark, its groundbreaking framework designed to dramatically accelerate the pre-training and fine-tuning of large language models (LLMs), is now generally available on AWS Marketplace . Currently trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, Litespark reduces pre-training times from months to days while minimizing costs, addressing critical challenges in computational resource management for AI development.

A member of the NVIDIA Inception program for startups, Mindbeam's mission is to enhance performance, reduce costs, and improve resource utilization for businesses leveraging NVIDIA accelerated computing. The company specializes in accelerating pre-training processes using proprietary algorithms, making advanced AI development more accessible and cost-effective for enterprises. By utilizing NVIDIA accelerated computing technology, Litespark transforms what's possible, enabling companies to develop and deploy AI solutions with unprecedented speed and efficiency while maintaining high-quality standards.

Mindbeam Supports Enterprise Customers on AWS

Mindbeam's work with AWS currently supports Fortune 100 customers seeking enterprise-grade AI development capabilities at reduced costs. Mindbeam Litespark leverages Amazon SageMaker HyperPod, a managed GPU orchestration service, for sophisticated enterprise organizations' pre-training and fine-tuning processes. Litespark is now accessible on AWS Marketplace as an Algorithm Resource, which enables AI leaders to deploy this solution seamlessly within existing AWS environments without complex implementation barriers.

Mindbeam also provides a 1,000-GPU cluster to support enterprises and research labs that are training models at scale. This strategic implementation provides rapid deployment while reducing time to value on mission-critical AI workloads.

Key Benefits of Litespark



Faster Training Cycles: The Litespark framework works with NVIDIA accelerated computing to deliver significant advancements in training efficiency and scalability.

Improved GPU Utilization: By leveraging proprietary algorithms, Litespark maximizes the capabilities of NVIDIA accelerated computing, resulting in better throughput and reduced latency for faster inference and more efficient scaling.

Cost & Energy Efficiency: Mindbeam's solution reduces computational costs by minimizing training time and optimizing GPU resource utilization. It achieves an 86% reduction in energy consumption and makes generative AI workloads more environmentally sustainable. Greater Flexibility: The Litespark framework is both dataset and model-agnostic, ensuring compatibility with industry-accepted frameworks like PyTorch.

Technical Highlights

Mindbeam Litespark's innovative approach to AI optimization relies on proprietary algorithms that significantly enhance performance on NVIDIA GPU hardware. The framework ensures better resource management, faster inference times, and more efficient scaling of production-grade applications.

Mindbeam Litespark is now available on AWS Marketplace . For more information on how Litespark can transform your AI development processes with NVIDIA accelerated computing technology, visit Mindbeam's website .

About Mindbeam

Mindbeam specializes in next-generation AI infrastructure and has launched Litespark, a framework designed to accelerate pre-training while minimizing costs. Mindbeam's mission is to enhance performance, reduce costs, and improve resource utilization for businesses that leverage NVIDIA GPU instances. This addresses the growing need for more efficient AI infrastructure while making it cost-effective for enterprises.

For interviews or more information about Mindbeam and its innovative solutions, please contact:



Name: Mindbeam PR Team Email: [email protected]

