Certified Tea Sommelier Teams With Tejava To Celebrate National Iced Tea Day And Share Tips With Yourupdatetv

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Iced Tea Day is June 10, and it's the perfect time to raise a glass and toast to everyone's favorite summertime beverage. Certified Tea Sommelier Gabrielle Jammal, teamed with Tejava this week to participate in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss National Iced Tea Day, what to look for in an iced tea, and some creative ways to enjoy Tejava this summer.

When it comes to iced tea, quality ingredients and origin are key. Similar to wine, tea is deeply influenced by where and how it's grown. Tejava is a premium, unsweetened bottled tea brewed in small batches using leaves from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms in Java, Indonesia. It's crafted to preserve the natural flavor and character of the tea leaves.

Tejava offers a clean, refreshing tea experience with zero sugar, zero calories, and no added preservatives, making it a convenient and healthy option for summer. Available in a variety of unsweetened flavors and bottled in both single-serve and 1-liter formats, it's ideal for serving at summer meals or sharing with guests as an elevated non-alcoholic option.

While Tejava is refreshing and delicious straight from the bottle, it also invites creativity. Adding sparkling water and fresh fruit can transform it into a bubbly, tea-infused drink that's perfect for summer gatherings. Its variety of unsweetened flavors and 1-liter glass bottle also makes it a great companion at the table.

In celebration of National Iced Tea Day, Tejava is offering a special promotion exclusively for residents of California. From June 7 through June 13, more than 20,000 free bottles of Tejava will be distributed through DashMart on DoorDash. Californians can participate by placing a grocery order via the DoorDash app and selecting the DashMart icon-eligible customers will receive a free bottle of Tejava with their delivery.

To learn more about Tejava and where to buy it, as well as creative recipes to help you enjoy National Iced Tea Day, visit .

About Gabrielle Jammal

Gabrielle Jammal is a certified tea sommelier and hospitality expert who led the tea program at the Baccarat Hotel New York. Raised in a multicultural family where tea was part of everyday tradition, she brings a personal and professional passion for tea to her work. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Robb Report, Bloomberg Pursuits, Food & Wine, and more.

