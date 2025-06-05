Germany Emerges As Key Player In Europe's Waste-To-Energy Expansion Amid Rising Urbanization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Europe Waste-to-Energy market is projected to grow from USD 21.99 billion in 2025 to USD 28.80 billion by 2030, driven by increased waste generation and sustainable energy needs. Despite cost challenges and a focus on recycling, emerging technologies offer new opportunities. Germany leads with rapid urbanization boosting growth.

The European Waste-to-Energy Market size is estimated at USD 21.99 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 28.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period 2025-2030.

Over the medium term, factors such as the increasing amount of waste generation, growing concern for waste management to meet the need for sustainable urban living, and rising focus on non-fossil fuel sources of energy are likely to drive the demand for waste-to-energy in the region.

On the other hand, the market growth is expected to be restrained by the expensive nature of incinerators, as energy prices decline and several plants cannot cover operating costs. Furthermore, several European countries plan to focus more on recycling, which saves three to five times more energy, thus restraining the waste-to-energy market.

Nevertheless, the emerging waste-to-energy technologies, such as Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE), which is four times more efficient in electricity generation, with additional benefits of no emission discharge and effluence problems at plant sites, are expected to create significant opportunities for the market players over the forecast period.

Germany dominated the market across Europe. An increase in municipal waste energy plants and rapid urbanization in the country drive growth.

Europe Waste-to-Energy Market Trends

Thermal-based Waste-to-Energy Segment to Dominate the Market



Thermal processes treat waste to generate heat for energy production, involving combustion, pyrolysis, thermal gasification, or plasma arc gasification.

Incineration, a popular technology for Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), shows higher electrical efficiency compared to gasification, largely due to lower operational parameters.

Though efficient, incineration raises concerns over emissions like metals, organics, and nitrogen oxides. Strict regulations and advanced cleaning processes have improved its environmental sustainability.

Gasification of waste shows lower emissions per power unit, making it preferable over incineration. Recent technological developments are enhancing market growth. Italy is progressing with WtE incineration facilities, integrating them with carbon capture technologies. For instance, Maire Tecnimont's NextChem is undertaking a feasibility study for a sustainable methanol plant in Puglia.

Germany: A Fast-Growing Market



Germany's energy demands, driven by urbanization, present opportunities for WtE investments, although renewable sources like solar and wind are expected to dominate future energy compositions.

In 2022, renewable sources provided 46% of Germany's electricity. The country's commitment to renewable energy, moving away from nuclear and coal, influences its WtE market dynamics.

Germany's waste-to-energy incineration sector is well-developed, with 1068 MW installed capacity in 2022. Innovations are ongoing, including geothermal resource integration for district heating. Biomass conversion and geothermal investments further diversify Germany's energy strategy, with 14,922 biomass power plants operational as of 2022.

Europe Waste-to-Energy Industry Overview

The European waste-to-energy (WtE) market is moderately fragmented. Some of the major players operating in the market (in no particular order) include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Martin GmbH, A2A SpA, Veolia Environnement SA, and Hitachi Zosen Corp., among others.

