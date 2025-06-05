Smart Warehousing Market Worth $46.42 Billion By 2030- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Warehousing Market is expected to significantly increase in size from USD 31.21 billion in 2025 to USD 46.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The smart warehousing industry is rapidly evolving due to increasing demand for automation and real-time inventory management. Advances in IoT, AI, and robotics are driving efficiency by reducing human error and operational costs. Additionally, the push toward faster delivery times and e-commerce growth encourages warehouses to adopt smart technologies. This shift transforms traditional storage into highly connected, intelligent systems that optimize space and workflow dynamically. Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Warehousing Market" 339 – Tables

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering, Warehouse Size, Technology, and Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered Manhattan Associates (US), Korber (Germany), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Tecsys (Canada),

PSI Logistics (Germany), Samsung SDS (South Korea), Reply (Italy), Infor (US), IBM (US), Blue Yonder (US), Generix Group (France), Microlistics (Australia), ABB (Switzerland), Microsoft (US), Epicor (US), Made4net (US), Mantis (Greece), Softeon (US), Synergy Logistics (UK), E2open (US), Vinculum (India), Mecalux (Spain), SSI Schaefer (Germany), Dematic (US), Honeywell (US), Swisslog (Switzerland), Daifuku (Japan), WareIQ (India), Foysonis (US), Increff (India), Locus Robotics (US), ShipHero (US), Cin7 Orderhive (New Zealand), EasyEcom (India), Unicommerce (India), IAM Robotics (US), Logiwa (US), GreyOrange (India), RightHand Robotics (US), Magazino (Germany), Covariant (US), Attabotics (Canada), Geek+ (China), Nomagic (Poland), and Plus One Robotics (US)

Services segment by offering is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period

The services segment in the Smart Warehousing Market is expected to grow fast during the forecast period due to increasing demand for system integration, maintenance, and support services. As companies adopt IoT, AI, and robotics, expert services are needed to implement and manage these systems effectively. Additionally, the shift to cloud-based solutions drives demand for ongoing technical support. Customization and scalability offered through services also appeal to businesses seeking agile operations. This makes services essential for optimizing smart warehouse performance.

Robotics & Automation Technology will register the largest market share during the forecast period

The robotics and automation technology segment is expected to register the largest market share in the Smart Warehousing Market due to its ability to significantly improve operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance accuracy in inventory management. As e-commerce and omnichannel retailing grow, the demand for faster order fulfillment and real-time inventory tracking increases, driving the adoption of automated systems such as autonomous mobile robots and robotic picking solutions. These technologies streamline repetitive tasks, minimize human error, and enable 24/7 operations, making them indispensable for modern warehouses.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is projected to dominate the Smart Warehousing Market due to its early adoption of IoT, AI, and robotics. The region has a strong presence of key market players and a well-established logistics infrastructure. High e-commerce penetration drives demand for efficient and automated warehousing solutions. Additionally, significant investments in digital transformation and supply chain optimization support market growth. Government initiatives and favorable policies also contribute to technological advancements in the sector.

Top Key Companies in Smart Warehousing Market:

The key players in the Smart Warehousing Market are Manhattan Associates (US), Körber (Germany), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Tecsys (Canada), PSI Logistics (Germany), Samsung SDS (South Korea), Reply (Italy), and Magazino (Germany).

