Bolt Taps Palantir To Personalize E-Commerce Payments: Retail On The Fence

Bolt, a digital commerce solutions provider, has entered into a strategic alliance with Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) to overhaul the digital checkout experience through AI tools.

Their collaboration aims to deliver a more intuitive and personalized shopping journey powered by intelligent technology.

The joint effort is driving the launch of Checkout 2.0, a system that customizes the purchasing process in real time for each user.

With insights gathered over ten years from a network of more than 80 million U.S. consumers, Bolt is working to build a personalized checkout experience tailored to each individual.

Moving away from static, one-size-fits-all checkout pages, the new approach tailors every interaction, from preferred payment methods to rewards integration, based on user behavior and situational data.

Making use of Palantir's artificial intelligence framework, Bolt is expanding its next-generation checkout system to major enterprise retailers and embedding it within its newly launched SuperApp.

The SuperApp financial and crypto platform delivers real-time shopper data and now benefits from enhanced checkout capabilities through the collaboration.

Checkout 2.0's key capabilities include adaptive shopper profiles that evolve through continuous engagement, intelligent rearrangement of payment choices depending on past behavior and device type, optimized transaction routing, and built-in functionality for crypto payments.

"Operational integration of Bolt and Palantir reduces friction for shoppers and complexity for merchants while providing a foundation to accelerate retail into the age of AI," said Palantir's Global Head of Commercial, Ted Mabrey.

By integrating Palantir's intelligent decision engine, the platform can adapt in real time, taking into account device usage, favored payment options, and shopping patterns tied to specific product types.

Additionally, healthcare operations platform TeleTracking and Palantir have partnered to integrate AI into healthcare operations, delivering real-time insights that enhance staffing, capacity, and patient care.

Their joint platform aims to optimize resources, streamline decision-making, and boost healthcare system performance worldwide.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Palantir remained in 'neutral' territory.

PLTR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:45 a.m. ET on June 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Palantir stock has gained over 71% in 2025 and has quintupled in the last 12 months.

