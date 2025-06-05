Phizzle To Launch Technical First For Iot Edge
Key Takeaways:
- Phizzle's EDGE Puck is an IoT industry technical first: a platform to format and normalize data that is vendor-agnostic to device. The Phizzle EDGE Puck is designed for deployment in Pharma, building automation, and other regulated industries. To learn more about the Phizzle EDGE Puck and see its capabilities in action, join Phizzle's upcoming Technical Webinar on June 10th.
The Phizzle EDGE Puck is the first purpose-built computer inside a gateway that is malware-hardened to normalize data on the IoT Edge.
