Phizzle To Launch Technical First For Iot Edge


(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Phizzle, Inc., will launch on June 10th a technical first for the IoT Edge: the industry's only purpose-built computer inside a gateway that is malware-hardened to format and normalize data from any device or machine in edge use cases, including pharma manufacturing, building automation and AI systems, among others.

Key Takeaways:

  • Phizzle's EDGE Puck is an IoT industry technical first: a platform to format and normalize data that is vendor-agnostic to device.
  • The Phizzle EDGE Puck is designed for deployment in Pharma, building automation, and other regulated industries.
  • To learn more about the Phizzle EDGE Puck and see its capabilities in action, join Phizzle's upcoming Technical Webinar on June 10th.



The Phizzle EDGE Puck is the first purpose-built computer inside a gateway that is malware-hardened to normalize data on the IoT Edge.

