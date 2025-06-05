US Signal Expands National Infrastructure Footprint With Major Data Center And Fiber Investments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal , a leading provider of network and data center infrastructure, today announced a major expansion of its platform, with new investments in its Detroit Metro and Des Moines data centers, and the deployment of more than 1,000 miles of new ultra-dense fiber and conduit across key U.S. corridors. This $200 million capital expenditure program, driven by market demand and supported by Igneo Infrastructure Partners, positions US Signal as a leader in cloud, colocation and next-generation AI infrastructure.

This $200 million capital investment will include the expansion of two of US Signal's data centers: (from top to bottom) Detroit Metro and Des Moines, Iowa

The company is adding 3 megawatts (MW) of commercial power at its Detroit Metro Data Center and 6 MW at its Des Moines Data Center, creating two of the most power-dense and scalable facilities in their respective regions. US Signal is tailoring its expansions for hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprise customers that need high-density power and cooling infrastructure capable of supporting modern AI and edge workloads.

In parallel, US Signal is constructing more than 1,000 miles of new fiber and conduit, creating a high-capacity, ultra-dense backbone to power AI and cloud applications at scale. As AI adoption accelerates, existing infrastructure across much of the United States lacks the network density and latency performance needed for real-time inference, training and edge computing. US Signal is solving this challenge by building the AI network of the future, a purpose-built, fiber-first platform designed to support national-scale digital transformation.

This next-generation infrastructure will include micro-edge data centers for fiber regeneration and colocation with edge-to-core performance. These enhancements are part of a broader strategy to support AI computing, inference and consolidated edge deployments for US Signal's growing customer base.

"We're building far more than just additional capacity, we're building the digital foundation for the next decade of AI, cloud and edge computing," said Daniel Watts, CEO of US Signal. "As enterprises and hyperscalers look beyond the core to deploy scalable, low-latency infrastructure, US Signal is delivering the power, proximity and performance required to meet that demand-regionally and nationally."

"We see US Signal as a cornerstone digital infrastructure platform in the United States, with the right assets, leadership and long-term strategy to meet the rising demand for AI, cloud and edge connectivity," said Michael Ryder, Chairman of the Board for US Signal and Partner and Co-Head of North America at Igneo Infrastructure Partners . "This investment reflects our commitment from US Signal and Igneo, to build critical infrastructure that delivers sustainable value to enterprises, hyperscalers and service providers nationwide."

These investments mark a major step in US Signal's leadership as a national infrastructure provider, with the ability to support everything from enterprise cloud and colocation to distributed AI inference at the edge, all built on a foundation of ultra-dense fiber and strategically located power-dense data centers.

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footprint of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities and transportation/logistics sectors in North America, the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on responsible investment and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$20.5 billion of assets (as of March 31, 2025) on behalf of more than 200 investors around the world.

