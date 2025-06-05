Leaders From Sharp Healthcare And MCG Discuss AI-Driven Utilization Management Success At CMSA 2025

Care management experts will discuss the benefits of leveraging new technologies to reduce hospital administrative burdens

DALLAS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCG Health , part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in evidence-based guidance and technology, announces its participation in the 2025 CMSA Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas, from June 24-27, 2025. Thought leaders from MCG Health will present on the topic of assistive AI technology and its transformative impact on utilization management (UM) processes. Additionally, Sharp HealthCare , a valued MCG client, will host a separate session to share its success story in reducing administrative burdens for hospital staff through AI advancements. Both presentations will spotlight innovative approaches to streamlining hospital UM operations and enhancing efficiency.

Tonya Soroosh, the System Director of Case Management at Sharp HealthCare, will present the session, "Unleashing AI for UM: The Critical Role of Change Management," on Thursday, June 26, 2025, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CDT. This session will focus on Sharp HealthCare's journey selecting, implementing, and training staff to use MCG AI tools for utilization management. Sharp integrated this new technology with evidence-based guidelines from MCG to facilitate appropriate care decisions and protect against unnecessary denials.

The presentation will also explore key outcomes of effective AI technology and its impact on ROI (return on investment) including:



Reducing case review times by 80% (to less than three minutes) and improving staff productivity Accurate case prioritization leading to a potential savings of $6.95 million on observation to inpatient status conversions

Additionally, Ms. Soroosh will detail the most effective change management strategies to facilitate AI technology adoption for organizational impact.

"It is critical that hospital-based utilization management programs embrace AI and language processing technology to stay current with the industry," said Ms. Soroosh. "We can no longer throw FTEs at processes and expect significant change and optimal outcomes. It is exciting to be on the forefront of these changes rather than being pulled along. I look forward to sharing what Sharp HealthCare has learned about AI adoption at the CMSA 2025 conference."

Prior to Ms. Soroosh's presentation, MCG Senior Manager of Technical Product Management, Abbey Armstead, and Senior Account Executive, Rick Klingler, BSN, RN, MBA, CCM, CTT+, will present, "AI Adoption for Utilization Management: Transforming Reviews for Enhanced Accuracy, Revenue Protection, and Team Satisfaction," on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, during the Lunch Symposia #2 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT. This session will provide additional insights from MCG experts on implementing AI solutions to optimize hospital revenue cycle operations and documentation practices.

For more details about the 2025 CMSA Annual Conference and to register, visit CMSA's official site .

