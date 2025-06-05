Mygig Announces Appointment Of Gary Engels As Chief Executive Officer

Leading gig economy platform positions for accelerated growth under new leadership

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MyGig ( ), a pioneering certified reseller platform that empowers business professionals to earn on their own schedule, today announced the appointment of Gary Engels as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Engels brings extensive experience in digital platforms, business development and gig economy solutions to drive MyGig's mission of connecting businesses to valuable financial, HR and technology solutions through its network of professional gig workers."I'm thrilled to lead MyGig as we continue revolutionizing how business professionals can build meaningful income streams while helping companies access critical solutions," said Gary Engels, newly appointed CEO. "Our unique approach removes the traditional barriers and risks associated with sales roles, enabling professionals to monetize their networks ethically and effectively while providing genuine value to businesses."Under Engels' leadership, MyGig will enhance its comprehensive platform with:Professional training through MyGig AcademyAdvanced marketing toolsDaily live educational sessionsRecognition programs that celebrate top performersThe company's certified reseller model ensures that gig workers can confidently represent high-quality financial, HR and technology solutions without requiring extensive sales experience or career transitions."Gary's vision for empowering the modern workforce aligns perfectly with our mission to create sustainable earning opportunities for business professionals," said Ryan Leggett, CEO of The Anchor Group. "His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our platform to serve even more gig workers and business clients across our solution categories."Engels' appointment comes as the gig economy continues expanding, with millions of professionals seeking flexible income opportunities that align with their existing skills and networks. MyGig's platform addresses this demand by providing a structured, supportive environment where business professionals can build meaningful revenue streams while helping companies discover solutions that drive growth and efficiency.Engels' leadership will focus on expanding MyGig's certified reseller network, enhancing the platform's educational resources and strengthening partnerships with solution providers across the financial services, human resources and technology sectors. The company's commitment to ethical business practices and professional development continues to differentiate it in the rapidly evolving gig economy landscape.ABOUT MY GIG AND THE ANCHOR GROUPMyGig empowers business professionals to earn on their own schedule by connecting businesses to valuable financial, HR, and technology solutions. The platform makes it simple, ethical and rewarding for tens of thousands of gig workers globally to leverage existing relationships without hard selling or career risk using MyGig's certified reseller platform, academy, marketing tools, live training, contests and recognition programs.MyGig is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Anchor Group (TAG) , a venture ecosystem consisting of AI, fintech, regtech, and proptech solutions. TAG builds, funds and scales category-defining companies that help businesses with everything from tax credits, compliance, and credit access to payments, payroll and financing. The ecosystem offers shared systems, operational leverage and category leadership across underserved sectors of the economy, empowering gig workers, solopreneurs, microbusinesses, small to midsize companies and institutional partners to grow smarter, faster and stronger. TAG invests in opportunities that scale impact capital.For more information, or to sign up as a certified reseller, visit .MEDIAIlyce Glink...Podcast requests: Alexa D'Agostino ...

Ilyce Glink

The Anchor Group

+1 312-933-3450

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.