Healthverity And Medeloop Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Real-World Evidence Insights With AI-Driven Analytics

PHILADELPHIA and MENLO PARK, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in real-world data (RWD) technology and privacy-compliant data exchange and Medeloop, innovators in AI-powered healthcare analytics, announced today an exclusive partnership designed to simplify and dramatically accelerate how pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, governments, and medical or public health researchers use real-world data for actionable insights and evidence generation.

This powerful collaboration unites HealthVerity's extensive, privacy-compliant data ecosystem with Medeloop's cutting-edge AI Agent Analytics technology, enabling customers to uncover insights with unprecedented speed and transform vast, complex datasets into clear, actionable intelligence. Medeloop is a no-code analytics platform where a simple written research question is transformed into a full study, allowing users to rapidly generate insights without requiring programming expertise. Innovative researchers and analytics teams will benefit from unparalleled analytical power, accelerating the speed and impact of their research and decision-making processes.

Through this partnership, Medeloop customers across Academic Medical Centers and Health Systems now have access to over 200 million de-identified patient records from HealthVerity's real-world data ecosystem, empowering them to ask their most complex research questions against research grade RWD at scale. Concurrently, HealthVerity pharmaceutical and biotech clients benefit from immediate integration of Medeloop's cutting-edge analytics technology, allowing them to generate deeper, more precise insights tailored specifically to their critical healthcare and research needs.

"Our partnership with Medeloop represents a dramatic leap forward in real-world data analytics," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "Previously, generating insights from real-world data required extensive teams and months of effort. Now, with this partnership combining our access to large-scale real-world data and Medeloop's leading-edge technology, we're enabling researchers and healthcare professionals to directly pose complex questions and receive powerful insights within minutes in a fully transparent, monitored, and human-guided fashion, fundamentally changing the pace and accessibility of data-driven healthcare research."

René Caissie, CEO of Medeloop, added: "With HealthVerity, we're reshaping the future of healthcare analytics. By integrating the latest innovations in AI Agent Analytics with the richest real-world datasets available, we empower customers to rapidly achieve insights previously out of reach. This partnership accelerates scientific discovery, drives innovation, and ultimately helps save lives by enabling faster, more informed decisions that improve public health outcomes."

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity is the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange, transforming how healthcare and life sciences organizations connect and analyze disparate patient data. By enabling access to the industry's largest RWD ecosystem, HealthVerity supports critical applications in clinical development, commercial strategy, and regulatory decision-making.

About Medeloop

Medeloop offers advanced, AI-powered analytics platforms designed to simplify and accelerate healthcare research, enabling pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and researchers to rapidly derive actionable insights from complex real-world data by simply asking a question.

