Edge AI Chips Market Size To Hit USD 221.51 Billion By 2032, Growing At 33.93% CAGR Research By SNS Insider

Edge Artificial Intelligence Chips Market growth is driven by the proliferation of IoT devices, demand for real-time data processing, and enhanced privacy through on-device AI computation.

Edge AI Chips Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,"The Edge Artificial Intelligence Chips Market size was valued at USD 21.40 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 221.51 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.93% during 2025 to 2032."

Edge AI Chips Market Surges with IoT Expansion and Demand for Real-Time Processing

The Edge AI Chips market is rapidly expanding, driven by rising demand for real-time, low-latency processing in devices like smartphones, autonomous vehicles, and smart cameras. These chips reduce reliance on cloud computing by enabling local AI tasks, improving speed, privacy, and energy efficiency. Growth is fueled by the increasing use of IoT devices and sectors like automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation. In the U.S., the market was valued at USD 6.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 54.73 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.70%. Advanced chips such as Arm's Cortex-M55, Hailo-8, Intel's Movidius VPU, and Kneron's KL520 are key to this transformation, offering powerful, energy-efficient AI capabilities.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

In 2024, North America dominated the edge AI chips market with a 44% revenue share, North America dominated the conditions edge AI chips market due to robust tech infrastructure, AI adoption spread and strong investment and increasing focus in those sector, particularly in the U.S., which will spur rapid innovations. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.02% from 2025 to 2032, due to industrial automation, 5G deployment, adoption of smart devices, and implementation of government AI projects in China, Japan, and India. China's push for tech independence drives domestic AI chipmakers. Europe also shows promise, as AI adoption, emphasis on data privacy and government support - particularly in the U.K. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa experience steady growth, influenced by the shift towards digitalization, smart city projects and increasing the deployment of AI solutions to the retail, manufacturing, and public safety sectors.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 21.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 221.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 33.93% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Chipset (CPU, GPU, ASIC, Others)

. By Function (Training, Inference)

. By Devices (Consumer Devices, Enterprise Devices)

Edge AI Chips Market Segmentation by Chipset, Function, and Devices (2024–2032)

By Chipset

In 2024, the CPU segment led the edge AI chips market with a 55% share, due to its widespread application, strong computation and scalability for a variety of AI tasks on real-time scenario such as smart factories and autonomous devices.

The ASIC segment is the fastest-growing, with a projected CAGR of 38.98%, as it is designed to perform particularly for certain types of AI workloads. ASICs are high-energy, high-performance and highly efficient, and are especially suitable for edge applications, including self-driving cars, smart cities and IoT.

By Function

In 2024, the inference segment dominates the edge AI chips market, contributing approximately 75% of total revenue, propelled by the increasing requirement of real-time, low-latency AI processing in smart devices and driverless systems. These chips are also highly effective in running pre-trained models and are thus pivotal in edge computing.

The training segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.57%, due to the growing research and development (R&D) in AI, and the expansion of the data-hungry deep learning segment, which in turn is required to develop complex models in the field of healthcare, robotics, and automotive.

By Devices

In 2024, the consumer devices segment led the edge AI chips market with a 70% share, due to surging adoption of AI chips in smartphones, wearables, and smart home appliances for real-time data processing and personalized capabilities.

The enterprise devices segment is expected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032, at a CAGR of 35.86%, owing to rise in the use of AI in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare. Edge AI brings the potential for real-time automation, decision-making and productivity advancement across applications for enterprises, all while propelling general market growth.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



NVIDIA

Intel

Qualcomm

AMD

Apple

Google

Samsung

Horizon Robotics

MediaTek Arm

Recent Developments:



In May 2025, Nvidia will ship 18,000 Blackwell AI chips to Saudi Arabia's AI startup Humain for a new 500 MW data center. This partnership aims to boost the Kingdom's AI and cloud infrastructure. In Jan 2025, Intel has formally introduced its new series of Core Ultra 200V series of processors with Intel vPro, delivering best in class AI performance, efficiency and ground-breaking security features for businesses. These SoCs provide AI productivity and smooth IT management capabilities for the next generation while enhancing Intel's leadership in AI powered PCs and edge computing.

