Edge AI Chips Market Size To Hit USD 221.51 Billion By 2032, Growing At 33.93% CAGR Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 21.4 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 221.51 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 33.93% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Chipset (CPU, GPU, ASIC, Others)
. By Function (Training, Inference)
. By Devices (Consumer Devices, Enterprise Devices)
Purchase Single User PDF of Edge AI Chips Market Report (20% Discount) @
Edge AI Chips Market Segmentation by Chipset, Function, and Devices (2024–2032)
By Chipset
In 2024, the CPU segment led the edge AI chips market with a 55% share, due to its widespread application, strong computation and scalability for a variety of AI tasks on real-time scenario such as smart factories and autonomous devices.
The ASIC segment is the fastest-growing, with a projected CAGR of 38.98%, as it is designed to perform particularly for certain types of AI workloads. ASICs are high-energy, high-performance and highly efficient, and are especially suitable for edge applications, including self-driving cars, smart cities and IoT.
By Function
In 2024, the inference segment dominates the edge AI chips market, contributing approximately 75% of total revenue, propelled by the increasing requirement of real-time, low-latency AI processing in smart devices and driverless systems. These chips are also highly effective in running pre-trained models and are thus pivotal in edge computing.
The training segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.57%, due to the growing research and development (R&D) in AI, and the expansion of the data-hungry deep learning segment, which in turn is required to develop complex models in the field of healthcare, robotics, and automotive.
By Devices
In 2024, the consumer devices segment led the edge AI chips market with a 70% share, due to surging adoption of AI chips in smartphones, wearables, and smart home appliances for real-time data processing and personalized capabilities.
The enterprise devices segment is expected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032, at a CAGR of 35.86%, owing to rise in the use of AI in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare. Edge AI brings the potential for real-time automation, decision-making and productivity advancement across applications for enterprises, all while propelling general market growth.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- NVIDIA Intel Qualcomm AMD Apple Google Samsung Horizon Robotics MediaTek Arm
Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Edge AI Chips Market ? Submit your inquiry here @
Recent Developments:
- In May 2025, Nvidia will ship 18,000 Blackwell AI chips to Saudi Arabia's AI startup Humain for a new 500 MW data center. This partnership aims to boost the Kingdom's AI and cloud infrastructure. In Jan 2025, Intel has formally introduced its new series of Core Ultra 200V series of processors with Intel vPro, delivering best in class AI performance, efficiency and ground-breaking security features for businesses. These SoCs provide AI productivity and smooth IT management capabilities for the next generation while enhancing Intel's leadership in AI powered PCs and edge computing.
T able o f Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Edge AI Chips Market Segmentation, by Chipset
8. Edge AI Chips Market Segmentation, by Function
9. Edge AI Chips Market Segmentation, by Devices
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. ConclusionCONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment