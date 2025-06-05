Nectar Social Raises $10.6M To Close The Social-To-Revenue Gap For Disruptor Brands

Nectar Promo

AI-powered platform unifies social listening & community management, attributes revenue to organic engagement, and scales selling in DM conversations

SEATTLE, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Social, the agentic social commerce platform for disruptor brands, today announced its emergence from stealth with $10.6 million in combined pre-seed and seed funding co-led by True Ventures and GV (Google Ventures), with participation from Trust Fund by Sophia Amoruso, BAM Ventures, Mercury Fund, Charge Ventures, Flying Fish Ventures, XRC Ventures and FAB Ventures. Nectar Social addresses a fundamental shift in commerce. As Gen Z and Gen Alpha reject traditional marketing in favor of social-first discovery and engagement, brands are struggling to keep up with screenshots, spreadsheets, and duct-taped tools that weren't built for this era. Nectar steps in as the embedded agent built for today's commerce-listening in real time, surfacing actionable insights, attributing engagement to revenue, and much more.

Founded by sisters Misbah Uraizee and Farah Uraizee, former Meta product and engineering leaders, Nectar is more than a platform-it's the teammate every brand needs. It listens to customer feedback in real time, surfaces nuanced insights brands didn't know to ask for, and engages automatically in the moments that matter most in an authentic way. Nectar is built for the way people actually shop now-starting from social platforms. OLIPOP, Jones Road Beauty, and Solawave are among the many businesses leveraging Nectar to unlock the potential of AI and drive greater impact with their teams, with customers achieving >85% AI-assisted responses within 30 days and seeing social DM campaigns deliver >12% conversion rates compared to 1-3% for traditional channels. Early customers have generated six figures of revenue, with some experiencing a 150% lift in engagement rates and 50% increase in content impressions after implementation.

"In the attention economy, we're living through the collapse of the traditional marketing funnel," said Misbah Uraizee, Co-founder and CEO. "Every purchase starts in a social search, comment, or conversation, and brands need new infrastructure. Nectar is the social operating system for modern commerce-one that makes every interaction personal, proactive, and profitable."

How Nectar Transforms Social into a Revenue Channel

power everything from community management to strategic insight generation. Nectar manages routine interactions, produces high-quality content, and proactively tracks signals that would previously take teams weeks to uncover. The system intelligently adapts to brand needs, with seamless toggles between full autonomy and human-in-the-loop oversight.: keep a live pulse on brand sentiment and safety across all content types, including video. Nectar tracks key conversations, surfaces emerging trends, and monitors influencer performance. Teams can zoom in to the specific SKU level to understand exactly how products are being received and talked about across platforms.link every social interaction-comments, DMs, mentions-to purchase behavior using advanced predictive analytics. Nectar builds unified customer profiles to reveal exactly who is driving conversations and conversions. For the first time, revenue can be attributed across the entire social path-to-purchase.

"What impressed us most about Nectar was how deeply they understand the seismic shift in consumer behavior," said True Ventures Partner Tony Conrad. "For today's generation, the purchase journey begins with content, flows through community, and culminates in personalized conversation. Nectar has created an entirely new infrastructure category that connects these touchpoints-redefining what a marketing stack looks like for modern businesses who need to convert attention into revenue."

"Misbah and Farah Uraizee are standout product and engineering leaders who were early to recognize that consumer behavior is shifting toward real-time, personalized social shopping experiences," said GV General Partner Frederique Dame. "With Nectar Social, they've built an intuitive, technically advanced platform that helps brands leverage generative AI to show up with speed, context, and scale-driving engagement, loyalty, and revenue in this next era of commerce. We're excited to support them in shaping the future of social commerce."

The company's 12-person team is based in Seattle and is currently partnering with a select group of disruptor brands across CPG, beauty, wellness, food & beverage, software services, and lifestyle.

About: Nectar is the first agentic social commerce platform transforming organic channels into a measurable, high-converting revenue engine. It brings personalization and performance to social-uniting what were once fragmented tools: community engagement, content reporting and insights, social listening, influencer tracking, and revenue attribution. With best-in-class intelligence and analytics, Nectar empowers brands to be proactive with their audience, surfacing insights that drive action and accelerating trust, loyalty, and growth. Founded in 2023 by Misbah and Farah Uraizee, the team of 12 is based in Seattle, Washington. Nectar has raised $10.6 million in combined pre-seed and seed funding led by True Ventures and GV (Google Ventures), with participation from Trust Fund by Sophia Amoruso, BAM Ventures, Mercury Fund, Charge Ventures, Flying Fish Ventures, XRC Ventures and FAB Ventures.

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Nectar Social

