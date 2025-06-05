NEO Battery's Silicon Battery Outperforms In Long-Term Capacity Performance & Prepares For Large-Scale Battery Testing
|Motion
|Yes
|Yes %
|Votes No
|No %
|Abstain
|Abstain %
|Appoint MNP LLP as Auditor
|10,870,419
|99.076%
|0
|0%
|101,425
|0.924%
|Set Number of Directors at 5
|10,906,506
|99.404%
|65,338
|0.596%
|0
|0%
|Elect Spencer Huh as Director
|10,866,858
|99.043%
|0
|0%
|104,986
|0.957%
|Elect Seok Hyung Lee as Director
|10,921,516
|99.541%
|0
|0%
|50,328
|0.459%
|Elect Dongmok Whang as Director
|10,925,616
|99.579%
|0
|0%
|46,228
|0.421%
|Elect Larry Okada as Director
|10,885,616
|99.076%
|0
|0%
|101,425
|0.924%
|Approve New Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
|10,771,191
|98.171%
|200,653
|1.829%
|0
|0%
The details of the voting results are included in the report of voting results and will be available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at .
1Cycle or Charging Cycle: One complete sequence of charging a battery to its full capacity and discharging it back to a specified lower limit that is typically set at 0%. Cycle tests are essential to measure battery lifespan and performance degradation over time. Using general conditions, 300, 500, and 1,000 charging cycles require 30, 45, and 90 days of testing, respectively.
2Coin Full Cell: Lithium-ion battery comprises all four core materials (cathode, anode, separator, and electrolyte). Generally, battery anode materials proof-of-concept and optimization are completed with half cells. Only the anode, separator, and electrolyte are used with a lithium-metal counter electrode that may supply infinite lithium ions. Full cells have a limited number of lithium-ions, given that commercial-level cathode materials retain a limited supply of lithium ions compared to lithium-metal. The coin cell format is the most widely used cell for proof-of-concept and material validation. Coin cell validation is a necessary barrier before entry into large cell formats.
3Metallurgical Silicon (MG-Si): MG-Si is the lowest cost silicon input available for battery-grade applications, costing approximately half of graphite based on weight. MG-Si is deemed as the only viable input material to reduce silicon anode manufacturing prices compared to alternative inputs often utilized by competitors such as silane gas or silicon nanoparticles, which are significantly more expensive.
4Single-Layer/5Multi-Layer Pouch Cell: Along with cylindrical and prismatic cells, the pouch cell is one of the three main battery cell formats manufactured commercially. In the full cell setting, a single-layer pouch cell involves one layer of the cathode material and one layer of the anode material. Multi-layer pouch cells involves the integration of more than one layer of each cathode and anode material. Given that the materials are not changed, the battery capacity increases with every additional layer.
About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: .
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Huh
Director, President, and CEO
For Investor Relations, PR & More Information:
...
T: +1 (437) 451-7678
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified notably by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock prices; the general global markets and economic conditions; the possibility of write-downs and impairments; the risk associated with the research and development of advanced and battery-related technologies; the risk associated with the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies that have not yet been tested or proven on commercial scale; manufacturing process scale-up risks, including maintaining consistent material quality, production yields, and process reproducibility at a commercial scale; compatibility issues with existing battery chemistries and unforeseen the risks associated with entering into and maintaining collaborations, joint ventures, or partnerships with battery cell manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and various companies in the global battery supply chain; the risks associated with the construction, completion, and financing of commercial facilities including the Windsor and South Korean facilities; the risks associated with supply chain disruptions or cost fluctuations in raw materials, processing chemicals, and additive prices, impacting production costs and commercial viability; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of research, development and production; competition faced by the Company in securing experienced personnel and financing; access to adequate infrastructure and resources to support battery materials research and development activities; the risks associated with changes in the technology regulatory regime governing the Company; the risks associated with the timely execution of the Company's strategies and business plans; the risks associated with the lithium-ion battery industry's demand and adoption of the Company's silicon anode technology; market adoption and integration challenges, including the difficulty of incorporating silicon anodes within battery manufacturers and OEMs systems; the risks associated with the various environmental and political regulations the Company is subject to; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; the reliance on key personnel; liquidity risks; the risk of litigation; risk management; and other risk factors as identified in the Company's recent Financial Statements and MD&A and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available on . Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued R&D and commercialization activities, no material adverse change in precursor prices, development and commercialization plans to proceed in accordance with plans and such plans to achieve their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations, research and development, and commercialization plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of theTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
