NEO Battery's Silicon Battery Outperforms In Long-Term Capacity Performance & Prepares For Large-Scale Battery Testing

P-300N: Advanced Silicon Battery Achieved Over 90% Capacity Retention at 300 Cycles in Full Cell



Surpasses Targeted Performance of 80% Retention at 300 Cycles

One of Most Stable, Low-Cost Materials in Global Battery Supply Chain

Dr. J.S. Jeoung Commits Full-Time as Senior Vice President of Commercialization & Cell Development

Previous Experience in Achieving Commercial-Standard Performance for Silicon Battery

Initiated Battery Cell Design for P-300N Long-Term Performance Testing in Large-Scale Battery Formats Secured & Installing Expansion Equipment to Fulfill Elevated P-300N Sample Requests from Global Downstream Partners

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“NEO” or the“Company”) ( T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce (i) the Company's advanced silicon battery, P-300N, has outperformed target metrics for long-term capacity testing, (ii) Dr. Jun Sik Jeoung's full-time hiring as Senior Vice President to prepare large-scale battery testing and production expansion, and (iii) the voting results of the 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting. P-300N: Outperformance in Long-Term Battery Capacity Testing

NEO surpassed performance objectives for long-term capacity stability testing with its advanced silicon battery prototype, P-300N, introduced in March 2025 . The P-300N High-Stability Variant exhibited over 90% capacity retention for 300 cycles1 in the coin full cell2 format, exceeding the target set at 80% retention given the same cycle frequency. Within the global supply chain, the results establish P-300N as one of the most stable silicon battery materials utilizing metallurgical silicon3 (MG-Si) – the lowest-cost silicon input available for battery-grade applications. In recognition of the potential demonstrated by NEO and to lead scaling efforts, Dr. J.S. Jeoung has committed to a full-time position as Senior Vice President of Commercialization & Cell Development. With over 17 years of battery expertise from Samsung SDI and leading automotive companies, Dr. Jeoung has previously optimized silicon battery materials to achieve commercial-standard performance of 1,000 cycles at 80% capacity retention in large-scale battery cells. Positive P-300N results now allow NEO to proceed toward large-cell format testing. Dr. Jeoung and the engineering team have initiated the battery cell design and architecture of single-layer pouch cells4. Single-layer pouch cells will involve long-term battery performance tests of 500+ cycles to optimize interactions between P-300N, graphite anodes, and various cathode materials. To prepare concurrently for near-commercial, multi-layer5 cell testing, the Company is in active discussions with battery prototypers and global manufacturers in South Korea, the U.S., and Germany. Multi-layer cell manufacturing will be outsourced due to the need for specialized equipment. Additionally, Mr. Ricky Lee, a 35-year battery industry veteran and Lead Managerial Advisor, will cooperate with Dr. Jeoung to facilitate NEO's large-scale testing and commercialization strategy for downstream qualifications. To fulfill the elevated requests from global downstream partners, the Company has secured all post-treatment equipment, and installation is nearing completion at the R&D Scale-Up Centre. Streamlined production parameters and performance milestones have further led to the decision of adding a key manufacturing unit to expand overall capacity. This high-specification machinery will enhance quality levels due to higher precision control and efficient MG-Si processing. 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

The Company is pleased to provide the voting results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 4, 2025. All resolutions furnished in the Management Information Circular dated April 22, 2025, were carried and duly authorized and approved by shareholders. Out of the outstanding voting securities of 119,157,756 as of the record date of April 15, 2025, the securities represented by management proxies and the total securities represented at the Meeting were 10,971,844 or 9.21%, representing a quorum.

Motion Yes Yes % Votes No No % Abstain Abstain % Appoint MNP LLP as Auditor 10,870,419 99.076% 0 0% 101,425 0.924% Set Number of Directors at 5 10,906,506 99.404% 65,338 0.596% 0 0% Elect Spencer Huh as Director 10,866,858 99.043% 0 0% 104,986 0.957% Elect Seok Hyung Lee as Director 10,921,516 99.541% 0 0% 50,328 0.459% Elect Dongmok Whang as Director 10,925,616 99.579% 0 0% 46,228 0.421% Elect Larry Okada as Director 10,885,616 99.076% 0 0% 101,425 0.924% Approve New Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan 10,771,191 98.171% 200,653 1.829% 0 0%

The details of the voting results are included in the report of voting results and will be available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at .

1Cycle or Charging Cycle: One complete sequence of charging a battery to its full capacity and discharging it back to a specified lower limit that is typically set at 0%. Cycle tests are essential to measure battery lifespan and performance degradation over time. Using general conditions, 300, 500, and 1,000 charging cycles require 30, 45, and 90 days of testing, respectively.

2Coin Full Cell: Lithium-ion battery comprises all four core materials (cathode, anode, separator, and electrolyte). Generally, battery anode materials proof-of-concept and optimization are completed with half cells. Only the anode, separator, and electrolyte are used with a lithium-metal counter electrode that may supply infinite lithium ions. Full cells have a limited number of lithium-ions, given that commercial-level cathode materials retain a limited supply of lithium ions compared to lithium-metal. The coin cell format is the most widely used cell for proof-of-concept and material validation. Coin cell validation is a necessary barrier before entry into large cell formats.

3Metallurgical Silicon (MG-Si): MG-Si is the lowest cost silicon input available for battery-grade applications, costing approximately half of graphite based on weight. MG-Si is deemed as the only viable input material to reduce silicon anode manufacturing prices compared to alternative inputs often utilized by competitors such as silane gas or silicon nanoparticles, which are significantly more expensive.

4Single-Layer/5Multi-Layer Pouch Cell: Along with cylindrical and prismatic cells, the pouch cell is one of the three main battery cell formats manufactured commercially. In the full cell setting, a single-layer pouch cell involves one layer of the cathode material and one layer of the anode material. Multi-layer pouch cells involves the integration of more than one layer of each cathode and anode material. Given that the materials are not changed, the battery capacity increases with every additional layer.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: .

