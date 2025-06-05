Jamf Showcases AI-Powered Management Features And Enhanced Security Capabilities At Jamf Nation Live

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, showcased its latest platform advancements during the U.S. leg of its global customer event series, Jamf Nation Live. Jamf's newest innovations in artificial intelligence, automation, compliance, and identity management transform the way customers deploy, manage, and secure Apple devices at scale. The Jamf Nation Live series will continue in the coming months with events in Europe and Asia.

New AI capabilities to simplify IT tasks and strengthen decision-making

Jamf is building AI tools that enhance IT expertise, simplify operations, and improve efficiency. Jamf's AI Assistant empowers IT administrators with intelligent, action-oriented capabilities designed to enhance productivity and support better decision-making.

Jamf has introduced two new capabilities within AI Assistant -search skill and explain skill- now available in beta for testing.



Search skill allows IT admins to perform quick, natural language inventory queries, making it faster and easier to identify devices that meet specific criteria. By reducing reliance on manual filtering, this feature accelerates tasks like troubleshooting, compliance auditing and fleet management. Explain skill simplifies the complexity of mobile device management by translating intricate configurations and policies into clear, easy-to-understand language. This helps admins make informed decisions, streamline troubleshooting and manage policies with greater confidence.

Further support for Declarative Device Management with Blueprints

Following an early preview at JNUC , Jamf announced the general availability of Blueprints, furthering its support for Apple's evolving Declarative Device Management (DDM) framework. Blueprints is designed to simplify and accelerate device configuration by consolidating policies, profiles and restrictions into a single, unified workflow. With Blueprints, organizations can reduce setup complexity and streamline ongoing management across Apple fleets.

In addition, Jamf introduced a beta release of Configuration Profiles within Blueprints, leveraging a new dynamic framework that delivers all available MDM keys faster and more efficiently, giving IT teams greater flexibility, speed, and control in managing devices at scale.

Self Service+ updated to empower end users and strengthen security

Jamf has expanded Self Service+, its modern end-user portal for macOS, with new capabilities that enhance both user autonomy and organizational security. Initially launched earlier this year as the next evolution of the widely adopted Self Service app, Self Service+ enables users to request, download and update apps, as well as monitor their device security – all from a single, streamlined interface.

Now, Self Service+ includes enhanced identity management features that allow users to view account details, change passwords and initiate workflows such as temporary admin access – all while maintaining full auditability and compliance. These enhancements help organizations accelerate onboarding, reduce IT touchpoints and foster a more security-aware, self-sufficient workforce from day one.

New security and compliance tools to help organizations stay protected and audit-ready

As Mac adoption continues to grow in the enterprise, Jamf is introducing new, integrated security features designed to help organizations stay ahead of risk while simplifying compliance.

Compliance Benchmarks is now generally available in Jamf Pro. Built on Apple's macOS Security Compliance Project (mSCP), this feature enables IT teams to automate endpoint hardening workflows within their Apple management environment. Since launch, hundreds of organizations have adopted Compliance Benchmarks to accelerate compliance readiness and reduce security risk.

To enhance software integrity, App Installers now includes proactive malware detection powered by Jamf Threat Labs. Every application in the Jamf App Catalog is automatically scanned before deployment, adding a critical layer of supply chain security. The library of supported apps has also grown to include high-demand tools like iTerm and VLC media player-sourced directly from original software vendors.

Jamf has also strengthened its vulnerability management capabilities with enhanced reporting that identifies risky apps across devices and integrates with leading SIEM platforms. This gives IT and InfoSec teams a shared, actionable view of software risk and streamlines remediation efforts across the organization.

Simplified navigation and secure connectivity for a seamless admin and user experience

To support a more connected and streamlined admin experience, Jamf has introduced App Switcher in Jamf Account. Available now, App Switcher allows administrators to more seamlessly navigate the platform – accelerating workflows and reinforcing a unified platform experience.

Looking ahead, Jamf's network relay service is set to launch soon, enabling Macs and mobile devices to securely access critical services during onboarding – without relying on traditional VPN or ZTNA solutions. This new feature gives IT full control over initial connectivity while ensuring users enjoy a seamless, secure start from day one.

About Jamf

Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit jamf.com .

