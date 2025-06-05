Logic Semiconductor Market To Reach USD 207.32 Billion By 2032, Due To Growing Demand For High-Performance Computing & AI Applications SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 140.66 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 207.32 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.06% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| .By Type (Special Purpose Logic, Display Drivers, General Purpose Logic, Application Specific Integrated Circuit, Programmable Logic Devices)
.By End-User (Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Others)
Which type segment led the Logic Semiconductor Market in 2024?
By Type , The programmable logic device segment led the logic semiconductor market in 2024 with a 37.35% revenue share. The market was propelled by the introduction of new (Altera / Intel) or next-generation (Xilinx / AMD) high-performance FPGAs for AI and 5G applications from several suppliers.
The display drivers segment is projected to grow fastest at a 6.14% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of high-resolution displays in smartphones, smart TVs and car dashboards along with product innovation in OLED and microLED driver ICs by Samsung and Novatek.
Which end-user segment adopts logic semiconductors the most?
By End-user , T he consumer electronics segment led the logic semiconductor market in 2024 with a 41% share, driven by rising demand for smartphones, smart home devices, and wearables. Companies like Apple and Samsung have launched advanced processors that enhance device performance.
The automotive segment is expected to grow fastest at a 6.26% CAGR over 2025-2032, owing to electric vehicles, ADAS, and infotainment systems. Tesla and NVIDIA are among the main companies shipping high performance logic chips for autonomous and smart vehicle applications.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Novatek Microelectronics Teledyne Defense Electronics LLC NXP Semiconductors Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Xilinx Inc. Intel Corporation Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd. Himax Technologies Inc
Recent News:
- In Aug 2024, India is fortifying its semiconductor ecosystem with Taiwan investment, with a focus on mature node chip production combined with consistent government incentives and workforce training programs. This strategic partnership is intended to decrease dependence on China and achieve a self-reliant chip industry. In Aug 2024, China is investing tens of billions to develop its semiconductor industry but it is still years behind global leaders like TSMC in making advanced chips. It is also catching up in the production of older chips but is behind on the newest technology for logic chips.
Table of Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Logic Semiconductor Market Segmentation, by Type
8. Logic Semiconductor Market Segmentation, by End-User
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
