Leverx Opens New Office In Riga, Expanding Its Presence In Nordic Countries And Baltic States

Novira Plaza

RIGA, LATVIA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LeverX , a global system integrator and a top-tier SAP consultancy, has officially opened a new office in Riga, Latvia. Situated at Marijas iela 2a, LV-1050, the new branch reflects the company's continued commitment to expanding its presence across Europe through strategic regional development.Moreover, the new location reinforces LeverX's long-term expansion strategy in the Baltic and Nordic regions, allowing the company to enhance its capacity to work directly with its Latvian clients, foster local partnerships, and contribute to digital transformation across multiple industries."Riga is more than just a new location for us - it embodies our focus on building meaningful connections and establishing strong technology hubs close to our customers,” said Aigars Valdmanis, Country Manager, LeverX Latvia.“We see strong potential in Latvia's IT sector and look forward to contributing to its growth.”The Riga office will support LeverX's ongoing work with SAP technologies, helping organizations optimize business processes, ensure compliance, and navigate complex digital transformations. The company is also establishing partnerships with local universities and education programs to nurture future talent and provide students with access to global projects and career opportunities.In addition to talent development, LeverX is engaging with public-sector stakeholders to support national digitalization initiatives. The company plans to participate in innovation-driven programs and share its hands-on experience in enterprise-level transformation projects.LeverX remains deeply engaged in the global SAP community. Earlier this year, company representatives participated in key industry events, such as SAP Sapphire, contributing to thoughts on leadership and exchanging ideas with partners and clients worldwide.Founded over 20 years ago, LeverX has consistently prioritized sustainable, purposeful growth. The opening of the Riga office marks another milestone in the company's efforts to deliver value through technology, expertise, and collaboration.

LeverX

LeverX

+1 786-464-5772

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.