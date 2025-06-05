AI Investments Shield Ethernet Data Center Switch Market From Tariff Disruptions, Shattering Sales Records, According To Dell'oro Group
Celestica and NVIDIA Rise as Top Beneficiaries, Cementing their Dominance among the Elite Top 5 Vendors in the Market
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Ethernet Data Center Switch sales surged over 40 percent in the first quarter of 2025, marking the strongest growth since we began separately tracking the market in 2013 and breaking a new all-time high. Celestica and NVIDIA captured the lion's share of the gains, each expanding their revenue share by more than five percentage points.
"AI investments continue to accelerate at unprecedented level, even amid tariff disruptions-propelling a surge in spending on the compute as well on the networking infrastructure that goes with it," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Just two years ago, over 80 percent of AI clusters ran on InfiniBand, but Ethernet is striking back rapidly-gaining significant ground as reflected by the astonishing surge in Ethernet Data Center Switch sales during the quarter."
Additional highlights from the 1Q 2025 Ethernet Switch–Data Center Report:
-
Arista continues to lead the market for the fourth consecutive quarter. Celestica and NVIDIA are now among the top five vendors in the market.
800 Gbps switch sales eclipsed $1 B during the quarter.
About the Report
The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Data Center Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of the market, including Ethernet switches for server access, server aggregation, and data center core. (Software is addressed separately.) The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue; ports shipped; average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (1, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, 400, 800, ≥1600 Gbps); revenue split by market segments as well as regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected] .
About Dell'Oro Group
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunication, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit .
SOURCE Dell'Oro GroupWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment