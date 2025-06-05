AI Investments Shield Ethernet Data Center Switch Market From Tariff Disruptions, Shattering Sales Records, According To Dell'oro Group

Celestica and NVIDIA Rise as Top Beneficiaries, Cementing their Dominance among the Elite Top 5 Vendors in the Market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Ethernet Data Center Switch sales surged over 40 percent in the first quarter of 2025, marking the strongest growth since we began separately tracking the market in 2013 and breaking a new all-time high. Celestica and NVIDIA captured the lion's share of the gains, each expanding their revenue share by more than five percentage points.

"AI investments continue to accelerate at unprecedented level, even amid tariff disruptions-propelling a surge in spending on the compute as well on the networking infrastructure that goes with it," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Just two years ago, over 80 percent of AI clusters ran on InfiniBand, but Ethernet is striking back rapidly-gaining significant ground as reflected by the astonishing surge in Ethernet Data Center Switch sales during the quarter."

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2025 Ethernet Switch–Data Center Report:



Arista continues to lead the market for the fourth consecutive quarter. Celestica and NVIDIA are now among the top five vendors in the market. 800 Gbps switch sales eclipsed $1 B during the quarter.

