Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, China Set To Launch Joint Venture In Tech Sector (PHOTO)

2025-06-05 09:07:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Azerbaijan's Dream Group and China's Digital Team Technology Ltd. to establish a joint venture, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place as part of the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference.

The MoU was signed by Kamran Allahverdiyev, the Chief Executive Officer of Dream Group, acting on behalf of Azerbaijan, and Zhang Yi, the co-founder of Digital Team Technology Ltd., representing the interests of China. The strategic partnership seeks to enhance bilateral economic synergies within the technological domain between the two nations.

