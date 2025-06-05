Israeli Fusion Forum Established To Accelerate National Fusion Energy Ecosystem

Initiated by nT-Tao, the inaugural Israel Fusion Forum positions the country to help shape the future of global clean energy

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move to position Israel at the forefront of the global fusion energy revolution, the country recently hosted its first-ever Fusion Forum at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation. The initiative, led by Israeli compact fusion company nT-Tao , aims to establish a robust industrial and technological ecosystem in Israel to support the commercialization of nuclear fusion, a sector projected to become a multi-trillion-dollar global market in the coming decades.

The event convened senior leaders from government ministries, academia, startups, venture capital, and major infrastructure firms. Among the organizations represented were the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Environmental Protection, Israel Export Institute, and Israel Innovation Authority.

"This forum marks a turning point. Fusion energy is no longer just a scientific pursuit, it's an engineering race with global economic and geopolitical stakes," said Rear Admiral (res.) Oded Gour-Lavie, CEO and Co-Founder of nT-Tao. "For Israel to continue to be a player in the global fusion market, we need more than great science, we need a strong and relevant industry, supportive policies and regulation, talent pipelines, and coordinated capital investment. Over 50 startups worldwide are developing fusion systems, and an entire support industry is emerging. With the right coordination, Israel can leverage its unique technological and entrepreneurial strengths to become a strong and influential player in this historic shift toward limitless clean energy."

Among the featured speakers were:



Dr. Ahmed Diallo, Head of Fusion, ARPA-E (U.S. Department of Energy)



Amir Livneh, former VP of Strategy and Innovation at Israel Electric Corporation and Israel's OECD Energy Committee representative

Rear Admiral (res.) Oded Gour-Lavie, CEO and Co-Founder, nT-Tao

"At ARPA-E we bet on the bold-high-risk, high-reward ideas that can rewrite the global energy playbook. Specifically in fusion energy, we are pursuing enabling technologies spanning fuels, heating systems, advanced materials, manufacturing," said Dr. Ahmed Diallo, Program Director at ARPA-E, U.S. Department of Energy. "Governments are backing ITER with a 2050 horizon, but private companies are now racing for 2040. That shift means success now hinges on whole-system optimization-scalable designs, resilient supply chains, and elegantly simple architectures that still deliver performance. This is exactly where countries with deep engineering talent-Israel among them-can step in and shape the future. The playing field is wide open for those ready to turn audacious science into practical, abundant power."

The Israel Fusion Forum aims to serve as a cross-sector policy and innovation platform, advancing fusion as a strategic national priority and connecting Israeli industry to the global fusion supply chain. Its objectives include mobilizing support for startups, expanding research, developing a specialized workforce, creating new jobs, and ensuring Israel contributes to and benefits from the accelerating momentum toward commercial fusion.

With international interest growing and tens of billions of dollars pouring into private fusion, the Israel Fusion Forum marks the country's bold entry into a race that could redefine global energy for generations.

About nT-Tao

nT-Tao is developing a compact fusion reactor capable of generating 10-20 MW of power, with a final system designed to be compact, modular, and affordable. Engineered for scalability and rapid deployment, nT-Tao's solution is adaptable to a wide range of on- and off-grid energy needs, including industrial facilities, small towns, ships, data centers, and remote locations. At the core of nT-Tao's breakthrough technology is a proprietary plasma heating method and an innovative magnetic chamber topology, enabling significantly higher plasma densities. This unique approach, combined with fast development iterations, dramatically reduces the size, cost, and complexity of fusion energy reactors, bringing commercially viable fusion closer to reality. Co-founded by Oded Gour-Lavie, Doron Weinfeld, and Boaz Weinfeld, nT-Tao is on a mission to redefine the global energy landscape by developing a transformative nuclear fusion technology that will drive the transition toward a cleaner, decarbonized, and sustainable future. For more information, visit and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

