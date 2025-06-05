Robex Resources Commences ASX Trading Following A$120M IPO



Robex Resources Inc. (ASX:RXR) commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange ( ASX ) at 11am AEST today after completing an Initial Public Offer ( IPO ) which raised A$120M before costs.

Robex is a West African gold producer and developer also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ( TSX-V ) in Canada.

It is developing the 3.7Moz Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa and is on track to commence first gold pour in Q4 20251. Robex Board includes Managing Director Matthew Wilcox and Non-Executive Chairman Jim Askew.

QUEBEC CITY, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc (“ Robex ” or the“ Company ”) (ASX: RXR | TSX-V: RBX) is pleased to announce it commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange ( ASX ) today at 11:00am AEST following an Initial Public Offer which raised A$120 million (before costs). Shares of the Company trade on ASX under the ticker“RXR” and will be settled in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests ( CDIs ). Each CDI will be equivalent to one fully paid common share of the Company.

Robex's IPO was fully underwritten by joint lead managers Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited, with SCP Resource Finance LP as Co-Lead Manager and Blackwood Capital Pty Ltd as Co-Manager.

Robex's Managing Director and CEO Matthew Wilcox said:“This is an exciting milestone for our Company as we commence trading on the ASX, a goal we have worked towards for some time, to become dual listed on the ASX and TSX-V exchanges. Proceeds from our IPO will be used to finalise construction of our Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, which is on track for first gold in Q4 this year. We look forward to achieving our goals which will deliver significant value to our Shareholders, as we become the next mid-tier gold producer in West Africa and build a longer-term gold project at Kiniero.”

About Robex Resources Inc

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with considerable exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth.

Robex is advancing construction of the Kiniero Gold Project, which, as at 30 November 2024, has a JORC Code (2012) compliant Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 71.23 Mt at 0.96 g/t Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 45.29 Mt at 1.05 g/t Au for 3.73 Moz of contained gold and a Probable Ore Reserve estimate of 45.5 Mt at 0.97 g/t for approximately 1.41 Moz of contained gold.

Robex also operates the producing Nampala Mine in Mali, with a JORC Code (2012) compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 8.6 Mt at 0.94 g/t for approximately 261,000 ounces of gold and Ore Reserve estimate at 4.04 Mt at 0.93 g/t for approximately 121,000 ounces of contained gold as at 30 September 2024.

The Robex (ASX: RXR) share price closed above the IPO listing price of A$3.11 per share on 5th June 2025.

A copy of Robex's latest interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for Q1 2025 was released on 30 May 2025 and is available on SEDAR+ at under Robex's profile.

Board and management team

Mr Wilcox is the former Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer ( COO ) of Tietto Minerals Limited. Previously, he was COO at West African Resources Ltd (ASX: WAF) and project director across several mine building projects for Nord Gold plc.

Robex's Non-Executive Chairman Jim Askew has served as founding Director of Evolution Mining Limited (ASX: EVN), and Chairman of Sino Gold Limited. He is currently the Chairman of Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR)

Other Robex Board members include former Roxgold Inc.'s President and CEO John Doward, who oversaw Roxgold's ~US$900M takeover by Fortuna Silver Mines; 40-year industry veteran Howard Golden, whose previous roles include GM Exploration at Rio Tinto; as well as geologist and mining executive Gerard de Hert and structured finance specialist Thomas Lagrée.

Robex's management team includes Chief Operating Officer (COO) Clinton Bennett, who is the former COO of Tietto Minerals Limited; Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Alain Williams, who has more than 25 years' experience as a metals and mining analyst; and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Dimitrios Felekis, who has 20+ years' experience in project and design management in West Africa.

This announcement was approved by the Managing Director.

