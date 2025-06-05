Bellwether Community Credit Union Rebrand Reinforces Commitment To Banking With Heart
"For more than 100 years, we've been helping our members navigate life's financial journey," says Lori Holmes, VP of Marketing. "This refreshed brand honors that history while setting our sights on a bold future-one where personalized service, local impact, and real financial support remain at the heart of everything we do."
Bellwether's rebrand reflects its commitment to making banking smarter, simpler, and more personal. From easy-access checking and competitive loans to flexible credit options and digital tools, every product is designed to help members achieve more. And with access to thousands of shared branches and ATMs nationwide, members can bank from wherever life takes them.
In partnership with SavvyMoney and GreenPath Financial Wellness, Bellwether also offers free counseling, debt support, and financial education tools to empower long-term success. "We believe education is the foundation of financial health," says Holmes. "These resources empower our members to make confident, informed decisions-whatever their goals may be."
With a local-first approach, Bellwether reinvests in New Hampshire through charitable giving, nonprofit partnerships, and employee volunteerism-building stronger communities alongside its members.
For more information on Bellwether Community Credit Union, please contact Lori Holmes, VP Marketing, at [email protected] .
About Bellwether Community Credit Union
Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit bccu .
Contact:
Lori Holmes
Vice President of Marketing
Tel: 603-429-4701
E-Mail: [email protected]
Social Media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
SOURCE Bellwether Community Credit Union
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment