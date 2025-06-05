Bellwether Community Credit Union Rebrand Reinforces Commitment To Banking With Heart

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The rebrand centers on the credit union's new tagline, "Banking with Heart," reflecting Bellwether's deep-rooted mission to help members achieve more-financially and personally-through easy-to-use digital tools, trusted guidance, and meaningful community investment. To help connect with a modern audience, Bellwether refreshed its color palette, typography, and iconography. The result is a vibrant, modern look that brings new energy to the trusted New Hampshire credit union.

"For more than 100 years, we've been helping our members navigate life's financial journey," says Lori Holmes, VP of Marketing. "This refreshed brand honors that history while setting our sights on a bold future-one where personalized service, local impact, and real financial support remain at the heart of everything we do."

Bellwether's rebrand reflects its commitment to making banking smarter, simpler, and more personal. From easy-access checking and competitive loans to flexible credit options and digital tools, every product is designed to help members achieve more. And with access to thousands of shared branches and ATMs nationwide, members can bank from wherever life takes them.

In partnership with SavvyMoney and GreenPath Financial Wellness, Bellwether also offers free counseling, debt support, and financial education tools to empower long-term success. "We believe education is the foundation of financial health," says Holmes. "These resources empower our members to make confident, informed decisions-whatever their goals may be."

With a local-first approach, Bellwether reinvests in New Hampshire through charitable giving, nonprofit partnerships, and employee volunteerism-building stronger communities alongside its members.

For more information on Bellwether Community Credit Union, please contact Lori Holmes, VP Marketing, at [email protected] .

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit bccu .

Contact:

Lori Holmes

Vice President of Marketing

Tel: 603-429-4701

E-Mail: [email protected]

Social Media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

SOURCE Bellwether Community Credit Union