Iberia Takes Full Control Of Omnichannel Advertising With Clinch's AI-Powered Flight Control

Spain's Flagship Airline Moves to a Fully Self-Serve Model, Unlocking Speed, Efficiency, Smarter Campaign Execution and a 2x Increase in High-value Search Activity and 80% CTR Increase

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the AI-powered technology company that brings efficiency, productivity, and intelligence to omnichannel advertising, today announced that Iberia , Spain's flagship airline, has fully transitioned to a self-serve model within Flight Control , Clinch's omnichannel advertising platform. With this move, Iberia will now manage its entire global campaign lifecycle-spanning strategy, creative development, and activation-through Flight Control, enabling the execution of data-driven campaigns at a global scale, eliminating operational bottlenecks and unlocking new levels of agility.

"The automation and efficiency we are able to achieve by using Clinch's Flight Control platform has enabled our teams to unlock a new level of agility, precision, and scale in our omnichannel advertising endeavors," said Macarena Moreno Mañas, Senior Digital Marketing Specialist at Iberia. "We've also uncovered deeper insight into our audiences and what drives their purchasing decisions."

With flights to 140 destinations worldwide, Iberia's advertising must be dynamic, responsive, and scalable to effectively respond to shifting travel demand, pricing fluctuations, and diverse audience needs. By leveraging Flight Control for always-on, multinational dynamic campaigns, Iberia has been able to deliver greater efficiency. Also,by going fully self-serve, their in-house teams can now build, optimize, and launch campaigns independently-moving at the speed of their business.

"Iberia's move to a fully self-serve model is a great example of how brands can overcome the complexities and inefficiencies of traditional advertising workflows," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "Their team can now seamlessly execute global campaigns, optimize creative in real time, and respond instantly to market shifts-without the delays and limitations of manual processes."

More Agility, More Control, More Impact

With Flight Control, Iberia has made its campaign process faster, smarter, and more adaptable. Their ads now respond in real time to what travelers are actually looking for-whether it's a last-minute getaway or a seasonal promotion. When flight searches spike, creative adjusts to match. When travel trends shift, messaging follows. Flash sales and limited-time deals sync automatically, ensuring Iberia never misses an opportunity. By tapping into first-party audience data, Iberia makes every ad more relevant, personal, and effective-without the heavy lift.

Iberia's in-house teams use Flight Control's Ad Builder to quickly create and scale ad variations based on language, flight routes, and traveler preferences-without the usual back-and-forth. With real-time product feed integrations, creative updates instantly across Meta, TikTok, and programmatic channels, keeping every ad relevant, accurate, and engaging at every touchpoint.

Proven Results & What's Next

Since switching to Flight Control, Iberia has moved faster and worked smarter, seeing measurable improvements in both efficiency and performance, including:



80% increase in CTR on social

17% increase in programmatic CTR 2x increase in high-value flight search activity

"Owning their entire ad process means Iberia can test, iterate, and scale on their own terms, without waiting on outside teams or navigating unnecessary complexity," concluded Etzioni. "This is where the industry is headed-brands having the tools and control to move at the speed of their business. And Iberia is leading the way."

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence-all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit .

