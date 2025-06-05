U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market To Reach $15.75 Billion By 2029 Trends, Insights And Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report, The US Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market is expected to reach USD 15.75 billion by 2029, up from USD 12.13 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2029.

The US market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment has experienced growth in recent years, owing to increased investment in domestic semiconductor device fabrication facilities, increased demand for high-end chips from automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial customers, and government incentives to increase domestic chip manufacturing capacity. Improvements in fab processes like EUV lithography and advanced packaging also fuel the market growth. The US is also endowed with the strengths of having major semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies within its midst, and this supports continued innovation and supply chain resilience.

US Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Segmentation:

Logic segment to dominate the product type segment of the market during the forecast period.

Logic semiconductors form a significant segment of the US semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, driven by growing demand for high-performance computing, smart devices, and AI applications. The segment is led by advanced digital logic devices like application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), which are crucial for processors, microcontrollers, and specialized integrated circuits. Production of these advanced devices requires cutting-edge wafer fabrication equipment, including photolithography equipment, etching semiconductor tools, deposition machines, and chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) tools for precise layering and flatness of surfaces. High-speed processing and flexibility also require cutting-edge packaging technology. Large chipmakers in the US are ramping up logic semiconductor production to serve the exploding demand from AI data centers, and that requires leading-edge chip manufacturing machines to make next-generation processors.

Deposition to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The US semiconductor manufacturing equipment market's deposition segment remains imperative for front-end processes as demand for leading-edge chips in AI, 5G, and IoT applications continues to rise. As the technology advances towards 5nm and 3nm nodes, thin-film deposition technologies with high precision such as atomic layer deposition (ALD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) support the creation of ultra-thin, uniform films necessary for device performance and reliability. As part of these advancements, semiconductor fabs increasingly rely on silicon wafer manufacturing machines and advanced deposition semiconductor tools to produce next-generation processors with improved performance and efficiency. For instance, in December 2024, Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) introduced the LEXIA-EX sputtering equipment for next-generation memory and logic devices, which supports DRAM and 3D NAND production and offers improved uniformity, lower CO2 emissions, and better productivity.

Rising demand for autonomous vehicle processors and expansion of 5G technology to propel US semiconductor manufacturing equipment market

The US semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is growing fast due to strong demand for advanced electronics, increasing the number of IoT devices, and the push for local semiconductor production in response to global supply chain disruptions. Major breakthroughs include bringing AI and machine learning into production processes, expansion of 5G technology, and migrating to lower nanometre nodes for improved chip performance. The production of high-performance processors for driverless cars, which require accuracy and dependability, is one of the primary drivers fuelling demand for advanced chip manufacturing machines and semiconductor tools.

