Amsted Automotive Brings Its Advanced Powertrain Efficiency Solutions And Metal-Forming Capabilities To China For TMC 2025

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's automotive industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven by rapid advancements in electrification, stricter efficiency standards, and a strong push toward sustainable mobility. As automakers navigate this dynamic landscape, the demand for flexible, high-performance solutions across internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and electric vehicle (EV) platforms continues to grow. Amsted Automotive is uniquely positioned to meet these needs, with a robust portfolio of engineered drivetrain systems and advanced metal-forming capabilities tailored for the Chinese market. By delivering technologies that bridge the gap between legacy and next-generation powertrains, Amsted Automotive is helping manufacturers accelerate innovation and stay competitive in a fast-changing environment.

Amsted Automotive is set to present its latest innovations in electrified mobility and metal forming at the upcoming 17th International Automotive Powertrain Technology Congress, also known as TMC 2025, in China, taking place June 12-13. With a focus on forward-thinking powertrain systems and high-precision metal-forming, Amsted Automotive will highlight technologies that address the needs of EVs, HEVs, and traditional ICE platforms.

A key feature of the company's display will be its advanced eAxle disconnect solution, designed to deliver high-speed, on-demand transitions between two- and four-wheel drive for electrified vehicles. This energy-efficient technology features a unique latching mechanism that allows for significant gains in electric driving range-5-8%-by eliminating unnecessary drag when AWD is not required.

The booth will feature an innovative electro-mechanical wheel-end disconnect system, developed in collaboration with ConMet, a sister company of Amsted Automotive. This cutting-edge solution allows for seamless engagement and disengagement of electric drivetrains in heavy-duty vehicles-enhancing towing capability, manufacturing safety, and vehicle decking. It delivers near-instant torque release, improves fuel efficiency, and extends the range of all-electric driving.

Complementing its drivetrain technologies, Amsted Automotive will exhibit its high-performance metal-forming capabilities, including precision stamping used in the manufacturing of components such as motor housings, structural carriers, hubs, welded assemblies, and brackets. These components are engineered to meet the rigorous standards of today's high-efficiency vehicles.

Amsted will showcase its award-winning powder metal technologies and industry-leading metal stamping capabilities. These advanced manufacturing solutions enable the precise production of complex components-including, planetary carriers, gears, sprockets and various powertrain components.

All Amsted powertrain and metal-forming can be produced in China for automotive OEMs using these technologies. Amsted also has manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe to service OEMs in those markets.

Attendees at TMC 2025 are invited to explore how Amsted Automotive is delivering next-generation solutions to power the future of mobility.

About Amsted Automotive

In 2021, Amsted Automotive brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The team combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and propulsion systems for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion platforms. Amsted Automotive plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.