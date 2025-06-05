Vast.AI Expands To San Francisco To Access Top Talent Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This move marks a significant milestone for Vast, which originated in Berkeley and has since grown its operations, currently headquartered in Los Angeles. The new San Francisco office, Suite 2250 in the Kilroy Realty building, places Vast directly across from Salesforce Tower and adjacent to Salesforce Park, positioning the company at the epicenter of the nation's leading AI talent.

"San Francisco remains a global magnet for the brightest minds in artificial intelligence, and establishing a strong presence here is a critical step in our growth trajectory," said Travis Cannell, COO of Vast . "This new office will be instrumental in attracting the specialized engineering talent needed to drive our next wave of innovation, including a groundbreaking new product and the expansion of our platform. We're excited to be back in the Bay Area, contributing to its vibrant tech ecosystem.

With five engineers already working in a temporary San Francisco space ahead of the June 2 opening, Vast plans to grow its Bay Area team to 12 engineers while also expanding its 21-person Los Angeles headquarters.

"The software engineering environment in SF with meetups, hackathons and other parts of the culture are hard to match anywhere else. Having a footprint in SF gives us access to all of those things happening," added Cannell.

CBRE represented both parties in the leasing transaction, underscoring continued institutional interest in San Francisco's commercial real estate market despite ongoing challenges in the sector.

ABOUT VAST

Founded in 2018, Vast is the leading cloud GPU platform for AI & ML. The service connects data centers and professionals running the Vast hosting software with users who can quickly find the best deals for AI compute according to their specific requirements. Vast GPU rentals are ~3-5X cheaper than current alternatives.

