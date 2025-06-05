Vast.AI Expands To San Francisco To Access Top Talent Market
"San Francisco remains a global magnet for the brightest minds in artificial intelligence, and establishing a strong presence here is a critical step in our growth trajectory," said Travis Cannell, COO of Vast . "This new office will be instrumental in attracting the specialized engineering talent needed to drive our next wave of innovation, including a groundbreaking new product and the expansion of our platform. We're excited to be back in the Bay Area, contributing to its vibrant tech ecosystem.
With five engineers already working in a temporary San Francisco space ahead of the June 2 opening, Vast plans to grow its Bay Area team to 12 engineers while also expanding its 21-person Los Angeles headquarters.
"The software engineering environment in SF with meetups, hackathons and other parts of the culture are hard to match anywhere else. Having a footprint in SF gives us access to all of those things happening," added Cannell.
CBRE represented both parties in the leasing transaction, underscoring continued institutional interest in San Francisco's commercial real estate market despite ongoing challenges in the sector.
ABOUT VAST
Founded in 2018, Vast is the leading cloud GPU platform for AI & ML. The service connects data centers and professionals running the Vast hosting software with users who can quickly find the best deals for AI compute according to their specific requirements. Vast GPU rentals are ~3-5X cheaper than current alternatives.
Media Contact
Lindsay Stevens
[email protected]
2132009638
SOURCE Vast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment