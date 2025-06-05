Hoth Therapeutics To Spotlight HT-001 In Investor-Focused KOL Event Addressing Breakthrough Combating Cancer Treatment Skin Toxicities

Company Expands IP Portfolio While Advancing Clinical Innovation in Oncology Supportive Care

Case Study and Interim Clinical Trial Results Will Be Discussed

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering breakthrough therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event showcasing HT-001, its novel topical therapeutic, designed to treat debilitating skin toxicities caused by EGFR inhibitor cancer therapies.

These common treatment-limiting side effects-such as rash and inflammation-often force patients to reduce or stop potentially life-saving cancer therapy. HT-001 offers a targeted solution aimed at protecting patients' quality of life and ensuring continued access to their critical oncology treatments.



The overall chemotherapy drug market was valued at USD 10.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.35 billion by 2031. A significant portion of this market will involve patients who experience skin toxicities.*

Supportive care needs: The rise in chemotherapy treatments naturally drives demand for supportive care drugs to manage side effects, including skin rashes.* Unmet needs: While supportive care drugs exist, chemotherapy-induced skin rash, particularly conditions like Acral erythema (hand-foot syndrome), can be severe and debilitating, highlighting the potential for novel or improved treatment options.*

Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, remarked "HT-001 Presents the first of its kind treatment for cancer patients suffering with skin toxicities associated with EGFR therapies. We are excited to present the groundbreaking case study and interim Phase 2a results. We believe our data highlights HT-001's strong safety profile and the potential for it to set a new standard of care in this underserved area."

The upcoming event will feature expert commentary from leading derm-oncology and dermatology specialists Jonathan Hale Zippin M.D., Ph.D. and Adam Friedman, M.D., F.A.A.D. , who will highlight the urgent clinical need and the promising role of HT-001 in cancer care, including the preliminary data results showing safety and efficacy in the open-label cohort of the ongoing clinical trial for HT-001. Investors will gain an inside look at how HT-001 could reshape the treatment landscape for cancer-related dermatologic side effects and become a prophylactic treatment option used by oncologists prescribing EGFR inhibitors to patients.

In tandem with clinical momentum, Hoth recently received a USPTO Filing Receipt for a new patent application covering HT-001's unique formulation-further reinforcing its expanding intellectual property portfolio and strategic market protection for this asset.

Key Highlights:



Addressing an unmet need with HT-001

Strong IP strategy underway, expanding protection around HT-001

Compelling mechanism of action to treat EGFR-inhibitor-induced toxicities Near-term clinical and development milestones to be discussed at the KOL event

The KOL event will also provide an update on Hoth's pipeline progress, IP strategy, and Phase 2 trial that is underway.

Investors, media, and potential partners along with healthcare professionals are invited to attend this event, information on how to join will be released as we near the event date, June 24, 2025, at 3:30PM EST.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statement

