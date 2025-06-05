Better Law Divorce Attorneys Announce New Rebrand And Office Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marietta, Georgia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Law Divorce Attorneys, award-winning Marietta Divorce Lawyer s specializing in delivering a compassionate and tailored approach, is proud to announce its recent rebrand from Bardley-McKnight Law to Better Law Divorce Attorneys and new office location in Marietta, Georgia.

Founded in 2017 by Lead Attorney Melaniece Davis, Bardley McKnight Law helped clients to navigate some of the most difficult times in their lives. Now boasting almost 10 additional years of experience approaching emotionally charged family law cases with a calm focus, Better Law Divorce Lawyers showcases its founders' enhanced expertise in resolving complex family law cases and leverages its team of highly skilled litigators, masterful negotiators, and educated support staff to deliver top-rated family law services in a boutique office setting.



“As an experienced team of Family Law attorney in Marietta , we know our clients need support at all stages of their divorce or legal matters. Therefore, we only take on a select number of cases to provide personal attention to every client,” said Melaniece Davis.“Our skilled Georgia divorce attorneys develop a customized legal strategy for each client based on the unique facts and circumstances of their case. Our goal is to resolve each case civilly and expeditiously without compromising results.”



With over 40 years of combined experience in family law, the team at Better Law Divorce Attorneys has established an impressive reputation for guiding clients through some of the most challenging periods of their lives, including divorce, child custody, and paternity matters.



Some of the law firm's services include:



Child Custody : Better Law Divorce Attorneys endeavors to ensure the smoothest process possible for clients and their children during a Child Custody proceeding. Understanding the difficulty of this situation for everyone involved, the compassionate team focuses on the well-being and best interests of clients and their children by advocating for a desirable parenting plan and handling all necessary paperwork, negotiations, and communications with the other parent's legal counsel.



Divorce : Renowned locally as expert divorce lawyers, the team provides invaluable guidance and advocacy to help clients move forward with their lives. Throughout the entire process, Better Law Divorce Attorneys will take the time to thoroughly explain a client's legal rights under Georgia law, listen to their goals, help them make informed decisions throughout the divorce process, and communicate with their spouse or divorce attorney to reach a mutually agreeable resolution.



Child support : Georgia's child support laws can be complex, making legal guidance essential. The Child Support Lawyer s at Better Law Divorce Attorneys are committed to protecting clients' rights and assisting them with child support calculations, enforcement, and modifications to ensure fair outcomes.



Whether dealing with divorce, child custody, division of marital assets, alimony, or other family law concerns, the compassionate and dedicated team at Better Law Divorce Attorneys has the expertise to help clients confidently navigate the entire process.



Better Law Divorce Attorneys encourages individuals seeking personalized solutions tailored to their unique legal situation to call (470) 308-5409 to schedule a consultation today.



About Better Law Divorce Attorneys



Better Law Divorce Attorneys is a Marietta and Atlanta-area boutique family law firm comprised of highly skilled litigators, masterful negotiators, and educated support staff. With over 40 years of combined experience in family law, Better Law Divorce Attorneys has the expertise to successfully guide clients through some of the most challenging seasons of their lives, including divorce, child custody, and paternity.



