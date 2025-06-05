ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Ramps Up Production To Support Nvidia's B40 Project, Expecting Significant Yoy Revenue Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK Industrial”,“ZJK” or the“Company”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced that it is ramping up production to meet growing demand from Nvidia's B40 project.

Nvidia is advancing the development of a customized AI accelerator, the B40 chip, specifically for the Chinese market. Mass production of the B40, which is based on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture and targets the mid-to-high-end market segment, could be started as early as June 2025.

Ning Ding, CEO of ZJK, commented:“The B40 project presents several compelling market advantages. It complements Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000 workstation graphics cards currently being sold worldwide. According to supply chain forecasts, B40 chip shipments are expected to exceed one million units by the end of 2025. As a supplier to Nvidia, we see tremendous growth potential in this project, given the market size and surging demand in the AI sector. We expect this initiative to contribute significant year-over-year revenue growth. With our continued dedication to innovation and manufacturing excellence, we are confident in our ability to capture new opportunities and drive long-term growth, business upgrades, and strategic expansion.”

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems, medical and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. With over fourteen years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, stable and strong customer group, and complete quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“likely to” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

