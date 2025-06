Standard Uranium Announces Intent To Complete NI 43-101 Technical Report On The Corvo Uranium Project, Eastern Athabasca Basin

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. ("") to complete a Technical Report (the "") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 on the Corvo Uranium Project ("" or the "") located along the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Corvo is currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Aventis Energy Inc. ("") (CSE: AVE).

Axiom combines geoscience technology and authoritative expertise to offer tailored, sustainable solutions for efficient, responsible mineral exploration and development projects. Axiom focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology, export advisory, and tailored services that drive project success and by crafting innovative strategies that address environmental challenges while building shared value.

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive update on the Corvo Uranium Project including all available historical data that the Company has gathered, in addition to newly acquired TDEM data and sampling information from 2025 programs. The NI 43-101 will offer valuable insights by compiling existing data, previous work, and new technology to better guide future programs.

Corvo hosts historical drill holes that intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 ( 0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m ) and TL-79-5 ( 0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m ) 1 . High-grade* uranium at surface has been recorded at the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U3O8) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U3O8 and 2,300 ppm Th) 2 .

Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of the Company, commented , "I look forward to working closely with Axiom to publish the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Corvo. As we prepare for our first ground-truth exploration program on Corvo this summer, the timing is ideal to engage Axiom and construct the first technical report on this exciting project."







Figure 1. Regional map of the Corvo Project. The Project is located 45 km northeast of Atha Energy's Gemini Mineralized Zone ("GMZ") and 60 km due east of Cameco's McArthur River mine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till. Several outcrop showings of mineralized veins and fractures are present on the Project, notably the Manhattan Showing that returned historical sample results up to 59,800 ppm U at surface 2 and has never been drill tested.

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade."

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) to be "anomalous."

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

References

1 Mineral Assessment Report 64E13-0054: Norbaska Mines Ltd., 1979-1980

2 SMDI# 2052: & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 233,455 acres (94,476 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 42,384 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.