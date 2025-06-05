Restart Life Introduces Brainballs(TM) Product Line

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the forthcoming launch of BrainBallsTM, a functional wellness snack developed in collaboration with Brain Balls Inc. through a strategic joint venture established in December 2024.

BrainBallsTM represents the first consumer-facing product to emerge from this partnership and exemplifies Restart Life's dedication to advancing wellness-oriented solutions for the modern consumer. Since forming the joint venture, Restart Life has taken the lead in reimagining the BrainBallsTM brand - overseeing every aspect of its transformation including product formulation, nutritional development, branding, and packaging design.

Crafted with clean-label, plant-based ingredients, BrainBallsTM is designed to support mental clarity, cognitive performance, sustained energy, and overall well-being. The initial product lineup will include three flavours: Chocolate, Vanilla, and Blueberry, with a focus on taste, functionality, and convenience. The snack will be available in both family size sachets and multi-pack travel options, tailored for busy, health-conscious individuals seeking functional foods that fit seamlessly into their daily routines.







BrainBallsTM Product Line

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"BrainBallsTM is the result of many months of strategic collaboration and careful product development," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life Sciences. "It not only reflects our dedication to quality and innovation, but also demonstrates our commitment to delivering tangible wellness solutions that address the real needs of today's consumers. We're proud of the progress we've made and excited to introduce BrainBallsTM as the first of many products in our growing portfolio."

In preparation for the launch, Restart Life Sciences is actively working with third-party manufacturers and logistics partners to ensure quality, scalability, and timely distribution. The Company plans to follow this debut with additional flavour varieties and product line extensions, as part of a broader strategy to expand its footprint in the functional food space.

The introduction of BrainBallsTM comes at a time of growing consumer demand for functional foods - particularly those that support cognitive health, energy, and mental performance. The global functional snack market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, driven by increased health awareness and demand for convenient nutrition. Restart Life aims to offer purpose-driven wellness products.

The Company intends to strategically time the launch of this product based on a range of internal and external variables, including the development pipeline of complementary brands within the Restart portfolio. This future launch underscores Restart Life's mission to deliver accessible, high-quality solutions at the intersection of nutrition and performance. Leveraging its expertise, the Company is well-equipped to capitalize on emerging opportunities within this growing sector-supporting both long-term consumer demand and sustained shareholder value.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life., please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Science's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.