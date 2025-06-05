Kinetic Data And Four Inc. Announce Partnership To Support Public Sector Self-Service Strategy

Kinetic Data today announced a new partnership with Four Inc., a public sector IT distributor. Through this agreement, government agencies will have expanded access to Kinetic Data's self-service platform via Four Inc.'s contract vehicles, including SEWPV, ITES-SW2, and OMNIA Partners.

Improving Access to Self-Service Strategy in Government

Many government teams are under pressure to do more with less. Kinetic Data helps agencies move beyond basic portals and isolated tools by offering a framework for delivering self-service at scale. The platform is designed to reduce manual work, support automation, and improve the experience for both users and IT.

“This partnership is about meeting agencies where they are and helping them move toward a more strategic self-service model,” said James Davies, CEO of Kinetic Data.“Four Inc.'s reach and experience in the public sector make them a strong partner in helping agencies simplify service delivery.”

Kinetic Data supports IL5/IL6, FedRAMP readiness, and zero-trust environments, making it a good fit for mission-critical and high-security use cases.

Part of a Broader Partner Ecosystem Strategy

This agreement with Four Inc. supports Kinetic Data's ongoing investment in its partner ecosystem. The company is working with a growing network of resellers, integrators, and distributors to make self-service strategy easier to adopt and scale.

About Kinetic Data

Kinetic Data provides a framework for enterprise self-service that helps organizations streamline operations and reduce friction for users. The platform enables agencies and enterprises to automate workflows, integrate existing systems, and support secure service delivery at scale. With more than two decades of experience, Kinetic supports digital transformation efforts in both public and private sector environments.

To learn more, visit kineticdata.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a trusted Public Sector IT Distributor and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last nine years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.