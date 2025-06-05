Visionify Announces Nationwide Availability Of Visionai, Its 24/7 AI-Powered Industrial Safety Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)Visionify , a provider of AI-powered workplace safety solutions, is pleased to announce the general availability of its VisionAI platform across the United States. The 24/7 AI-powered safety monitoring system, already leveraged by Fortune 500 manufacturers, is now supported by a nationwide installation and support network, allowing industrial businesses to deploy and scale quickly with minimal friction.







VisionAI is designed to reduce workplace injuries and production downtime by delivering real-time detection and alerts for a wide range of safety hazards, including PPE non-compliance, forklift near-misses, slips, falls, leaks, spills, fires, and exclusion zone breaches. The platform integrates with existing CCTV infrastructure, enabling organizations to unlock safety insights without costly hardware investments.

“VisionAI was built to solve a real and growing need in industrial environments: continuous, intelligent safety oversight that doesn't disrupt existing operations,” said Harsh Murari, the Co-Founder and CTO of Visionify.“With VisionAI, manufacturers can identify and respond to safety threats in real-time, helping prevent incidents before they escalate.”

Key Capabilities of VisionAI:



24/7 automated monitoring: Uses AI-powered video analysis to continuously observe safety conditions across industrial environments.

No additional hardware investment: Compatible with most existing CCTV systems, allowing implementation without new equipment.

Real-time alerts: Delivers notifications through audio/visual signals and platforms such as WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and mobile applications.

Pre-configured safety modules: Supports a range of standard industrial safety use cases, enabling quick setup and deployment.

Scalable pricing model: Flexible tiers that scale with camera count and site requirements, making it easy to expand as operations grow. Regulatory Compliance: The platform is SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and NIS2 compliant, providing enterprise-grade security and privacy controls aligned with regulatory standards.







The system is already operational in 25 manufacturing sites, monitoring over 2000 CCTV cameras. In 2024, VisionAI flagged more than 1.3 million safety-related events in real time, helping organizations take preventive action before incidents occurred. Early platform adopters include a global chemicals manufacturer, a Tier-1 automotive supplier, and a major food processing group, showcasing VisionAI's flexibility across diverse industrial environments.

To further support customer success, Visionify has developed an ecosystem of over 30 reseller partners, ensuring that deployment, localization, and support needs can be met across various markets.

In addition to its GA launch, Visionify has also announced the upcoming launch of its GenAI Safety Reporting feature, which will enable users to generate executive-level safety reports with simple natural language queries. The GenAI Safety Reporting is slated for rollout by June 30, 2025.

To learn more about VisionAI or to book a live demo and safety ROI assessment, please visit visionify/contact .

About Visionify Inc.

Visionify is an AI technology company focused on transforming workplace safety through real-time computer vision solutions. Founded by industry veterans, Visionify partners with global leaders in manufacturing, construction, and industrial sectors to deliver privacy-first, compliant safety monitoring to prevent accidents before they happen.

Socials: @‌visionify

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.