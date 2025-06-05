403
Maxvolt Energy Marks World Environment Day With Plans To Expand Lithium Battery Recycling Infrastructure
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On the occasion of World Environment Day, Maxvolt Energy Industries Limited, one of India's fastest-growing lithium battery technology companies, announced its remarkable strategy to drive the organisation towards reduced carbon footprint and sustainable energy practices. The environment-focused NSE-listed company is keen to expand its lithium battery recycling capacity with a proposed new plant in NCR or Western Uttar Pradesh. Authorities in the concerned department of Maxvolt have initiated the process of land acquisition spanning 22,000 to 25,000 square metres to establish a state-of-the-art lithium battery recycling and repurposing facility.
The proposed plant will be in proximity to Maxvolt's existing manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which will help align the supply chain and seamless operational synergy between the two units. The initiative is part of Maxvolt's long-term mission to reduce India's dependency on imported lithium raw materials and close the loop on battery lifecycle management.
"Beyond innovation and quality compliance, sustainability demands accountability and responsible actions. On World Environment Day, we are proud to inform our stakeholders that we are strongly committed to building a circular economy through a path-breaking battery recycling infrastructure in addition to enhancing our annual production," said Mr. Satendra Shukla, Chief Business Officer and CEO, Maxvolt Energy. "The upcoming facility will enable large-scale recovery of valuable materials, minimize environmental impact, and create a robust backend for India's EV and ESS revolution."
Maxvolt already runs a nationwide battery take-back and reuse programme, covering over 85% of India's pin codes, and is among the few companies actively integrating battery repurposing into its business model. This latest expansion aligns with its ongoing Phase 2 growth strategy that also includes capacity augmentation and ESS battery production for solar and grid-scale storage projects.
"The future belongs to companies that innovate responsibly. Maxvolt is not only creating clean energy solutions but is also ensuring that these solutions do not become tomorrow's waste," added Mr. Vishal Gupta, Chairman and CTO, Maxvolt Energy. "Our upcoming plant will embody global best practices in battery recycling, making India self-reliant in critical energy materials."
Backed by cutting-edge technologies such as Active Balancer Systems, Superior Thermal Management, and Smart Battery Control Mechanisms, Maxvolt achieved a revenue milestone of ₹107 crore in FY 2024-25 by working on its integrated sustainability model comprising production, reuse, and recycling. This futuristic strategy positions Maxvolt as a frontrunner in India's clean energy ecosystem.
