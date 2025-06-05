Ballard Announces 1.5 MW Fuel Cell Engine Order For Sierra Northern Railway

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP ) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the signing of a new supply agreement with California-based rail operator Sierra Northern Railway ( ) for the supply of 1.5 MW of fuel cell engines, expected to be delivered in 2025.

As part of Sierra Northern Railway's efforts to decarbonize its operations across California, 12 Ballard FCmove®-XD engines will be supplied to convert three diesel switching locomotives to hydrogen-fueled, zero-emission locomotives. The FCmove®-XD modules are specifically designed for heavy-duty applications, offering high reliability, durability, efficiency and power density, and provide the benefits of zero emissions without the need for costly overhead catenary systems.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Sierra Northern Railway on this groundbreaking project" said Randy MacEwen, President and CEO of Ballard Power Systems. "This partnership underscores the versatility of our industry leading fuel cell technology and the critical role fuel cells can play in advancing sustainable rail solutions. We are excited to continue Ballard's momentum in decarbonizing the North American freight rail sector."

Kennan H. Beard III, President of Sierra Northern Railway commented, "Integrating Ballard's fuel cell modules into our switching locomotives aligns with our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. This initiative not only enhances our operational efficiency but is also a pivotal step in California's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector."

Trains powered by Ballard fuel cells offer safe and reliable zero-emission operations, including long range, fast refueling and flexible operation across a wide variety of routes and environmental conditions, acting as a 1:1 replacement of diesel engines on non-electrified rail lines.

About Sierra Northern Railway

Sierra Northern Railway (SERA) is the freight division of privately owned, Sierra Railroad Company. Sierra Railroad Company is also the principal owner of Sierra Energy Corporation, which has developed a proprietary waste- to- clean hydrogen technology: FastOx® gasification. Sierra Northern Railway currently operates approximately 75 miles of track in Northern California and 30 miles in Southern California through the heart of a number of the Golden State's prime industrial areas, serving a wide variety of customers, and interchanging with both BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

