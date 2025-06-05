Rubicon Organics Acquires Hope Facility To Accelerate Premium Cannabis Growth Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 5, 2025 – Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”,“Rubicon” or the“Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis products, today announced the closing of its acquisition of an operational, purpose-built 47,500 sq. ft. indoor cultivation facility in Hope, British Columbia. The acquisition is a key milestone in Rubicon's growth strategy to expand premium and certified organic cannabis production.

“This acquisition marks a transformative step in scaling our premium cannabis platform,” said Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer.“With the Hope Facility, we are going beyond just increasing production-we're building capacity for further innovation, product development, and international expansion, all while reinforcing our existing leadership in the premium segment.”

The Hope Facility spans 47,500 square feet of purpose-built indoor capacity and is equipped with advanced cultivation technology, supporting Rubicon Organics' strategy to expand its premium product offerings and increasing supply to meet rising demand. The Company estimates annual production capacity of the Hope Facility to be up to 4,500 kgs, representing more than a 40% increase compared with our current annual production capacity from the Delta Facility, bringing total annual production capacity to 15,500 kg of premium cannabis.

Pending licensing timing expected sometime in the summer, we expect all cultivation rooms to be planted by the end of 2025 with full production capacity level targets reached by the end of 2026. While we plan to outlay just over $3 million in operating startup costs during 2025, we do not expect revenue contribution until the first half 2026. The Company will provide further updates on production timelines in the coming months.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is a Canadian leader in premium, certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the Company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply BareTM Organic, 1964 Supply Co.TM, WildflowerTM, and Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM.

The Company's production base is anchored by its Delta Facility, and is now complemented by the acquisition of the Hope Facility which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to rationalize and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon's disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. Rubicon's focus on premium quality, innovation, and operational execution has driven consistent annual revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is well-capitalized following a recent $4.5 million financing and is on track for continued revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 expansion.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is calculated as earnings (losses) from operations before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, and fair value changes.

