Fremantle And Merzigo Renew AVOD Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Agreement Expanded to Include Merzigo Publishing a Bespoke Selection of Fremantle's Long-Form Content on Fremantle-Owned YouTube and Meta Channels

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fremantle and Merzigo , the global monetization partner for premium streaming content, today announced they have renewed their collaboration with a multi-year, multi-channel agreement that sees an extension of the AVOD partnership and a new publishing arrangement. Under the extended partnership, Merzigo will publish a bespoke selection of Fremantle's catalogue content on Fremantle-owned YouTube and Meta channels.

The initial partnership saw Merzigo licensing a selection of entertainment and unscripted titles on Merzigo-owned and operated social AVOD media channels which successfully contributed to commercial growth on YouTube and Meta. Under the new deal, a broader suite of programming, including scripted, will now be published across Turkey, Northern Cyprus and MENA.

The new deal also allows for a broader offering of long-form programming from Fremantle's diverse slate of popular scripted and non-scripted content to be brought to new audiences, globally. Publishing via the Fremantle owned channels, Merzigo will curate and post episodes from a targeted selection of premium shows from the Fremantle catalogue, including Wentworth to The Heart Guy.

Jens Richter, CEO Commercial and International, Fremantle commented:“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Merzigo, and excited to continue to share our iconic series to audiences around the world. Our continued partnership provides the opportunity to introduce new audiences and fans to some of our most loved shows.”

Yiğit Doğan Çelik, CEO of Merzigo added:“Our collaboration with Fremantle is a testament to Merzigo's innovative approach to amplifying content and reaching globalaudiences. We're not just leveraging YouTube and Meta to generate significant revenue, but we're also breathing new life into incredible programming and delivering measurable growth for our partners. This renewed partnership will further that impact, driving continued growth and bringing even more of Fremantle's world-class content to new audiences.”

Media Contact:

Albert Heape

Bob Gold & Associates

...

310-320-2010

About Merzigo

Merzigo has reimagined streaming monetization, partnering with leading studios, broadcasters and premium content owners to maximize revenue and audience growth on platforms like YouTube and Meta. With offices in Los Angeles, London and Istanbul, Merzigo leverages proprietary tech, extensive localization capabilities and a dedicated team of over 500+ optimization experts to transform content libraries into new, global revenue generators. Merzigo is the largest distributor of premium video content on YouTube, managing over 5,000 digital channels in numerous languages, reaching over 13 billion monthly views and over 2+ billion subscribers globally. With a focus on data-driven insights and advanced optimization, Merzigo offers guaranteed revenue growth and brings new life to content for audiences worldwide.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is a leading global creator, producer and distributor of some of the world's most successful content across Entertainment, Drama & Film, and Documentaries.

Amplifying local stories on a global scale, Fremantle produces and delivers premium, multi-genre IP across the 27 territories it operates in. Fremantle is a proudly independent group of content creators, and home to some of the biggest entertainment formats, compelling international dramas, award-winning films and high-quality documentaries.



From Got Talent to Neighbours, Password to Poor Things, Fellow Travelers to Queens, Too Hot To Handle to Big Mood, Maxton Hall to Idols, and Priscilla to House of Kardashian, our focus is simple – Fremantle creates and delivers irresistible entertainment.



Fremantle also represents world-leading digital and branded entertainment, with more than 495 million fans and 300 billion views for its standout content across all platforms.



Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, itself a division of the international media, services, and education company Bertelsmann.



For more information, please visit , follow Fremantle on Twitter @FremantleHQ and Instagram @fremantle or visit Fremantle's LinkedIn page.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: