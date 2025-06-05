Theratrue Appoints Retail And Cannabis Industry Veteran Chris Ras As Chief Executive Officer To Lead Expansion

Ras brings more than 20 years of experience leading operational and retail teams at Target Corporation, Columbia Care and Deep Roots Harvest

- Chris Ras, Chief Executive Officer of TheraTrue

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TheraTrue, a leading cannabis company with operations in Georgia and Ohio , announced today it has appointed experienced retail professional Chris Ras as the company's Chief Executive Officer. With more than 20 years of experience managing large-scale retail and cannabis operations, Ras will be responsible for leading TheraTrue as it advances its growth and expansion plans in Ohio, Georgia and elsewhere.

With the success of its first dispensary in Cleveland, TheraTrue is poised for rapid expansion and has announced plans for an additional Ohio location in Cincinnati scheduled to open by summer 2025. In Georgia, the company operates a production and cultivation facility producing consistent, high-quality, medical-grade cannabis products and has plans to open dispensaries in the state in 2025. As one of six licensed vertical medical cannabis companies in Georgia, TheraTrue is uniquely positioned to leverage its comprehensive operations across cultivation, manufacturing and retail to offer high-quality cannabis products to patients.

“It's an exciting time to join TheraTrue as the company is making moves to solidify its position in the rapidly growing Ohio market, maintain and evolve the company's strong foothold in Georgia and explore new opportunities in other states,” Ras said.“I look forward to working with our talented team to enhance operational efficiencies, drive strategic growth and deliver lasting value to our stakeholders.”

Possessing decades of leadership experience spanning retail, marketing, branding and product development, Ras spent nearly seven years in progressive leadership roles at Columbia Care LLC , helping scale the company into one of the nation's leading multi-state operators (MSOs). In his final role as Executive Vice President, he led national retail operations and marketing across 17 states and Washington, D.C., exceeding $400 million in annual revenues and more than 80 dispensaries. Earlier in his career, Ras held leadership roles in store operations at both Target Corporation and Hannaford Bros. Co., where he built a strong foundation in retail execution, team development, and customer experience. Most recently he served as Chief Growth Officer for Deep Roots Harvest where he managed strategic and operational oversight of retail, marketing, procurement and wholesale.

Ras holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Economics, Marketing & Business Management from Cornell University and completed executive education in Marketing Management at the Tuck School of Business.

About TheraTrue

TheraTrue is a forward-thinking cannabis company licensed in Georgia and Ohio, dedicated to providing premium, consumer-focused products. As one of six licensed vertical medical cannabis companies in Georgia, TheraTrue integrates its operations across cultivation, manufacturing, and retail to deliver high-quality cannabis products. With dispensaries in Cleveland, Ohio, and plans for expansion in Cincinnati, TheraTrue is positioned to be a leader in the cannabis industry. For more information, visit .

