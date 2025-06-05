403
Circle's $1.1 Billion IPO Signals Stablecoin Industry's Mainstream Advance
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Circle Internet Group, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has completed its long-awaited initial public offering, raising $1.1 billion by selling 34 million shares at $31 each.
This pricing exceeded the expected range and values the company at $6.9 billion, or $8.06 billion when including all outstanding stock options and warrants. Shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker“CRCL” on June 5, 2025.
The company's move comes after a previous attempt to go public in 2021 failed, reflecting both the volatility and maturation of the crypto sector. Founded in 2013, Circle has become a key player in the digital asset market.
Its flagship product, USDC , holds a 25–29% share of the global stablecoin market, second only to Tether's USDT, which controls over 60%. USDC's market capitalization stands at roughly $60–61 billion.
Circle's business model relies on investing the reserves backing USDC-primarily U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents-which generated $1.68 billion in revenue in 2024, up 15.9% from the previous year.
Net income, however, fell to $156–157 million from $268–271 million in 2023, reflecting higher distribution costs and narrowing profit margins. The IPO drew intense interest, with the offering reportedly oversubscribed more than 25 times.
Major institutional investors, including ARK Investment Management, committed substantial funds, highlighting the growing appetite for regulated exposure to digital assets.
Circle's IPO and the Future of Stablecoins
Circle's reserve management policy ensures that 90% of USDC's backing assets are held in a fund managed by BlackRock, providing liquidity and redemption guarantees. Regulatory developments frame the context for Circle 's listing.
The U.S. Senate recently advanced the GENIUS Act, which would require stablecoin issuers to maintain full reserves in liquid assets, publish monthly disclosures, and undergo annual audits if their market cap exceeds $50 billion.
These rules aim to protect consumers and strengthen national security, while also barring non-compliant foreign issuers from U.S. markets. Circle's IPO marks a pivotal moment as stablecoins become integral to both crypto and traditional finance.
The company's success shows that digital assets can attract mainstream capital when backed by transparent business models and regulatory compliance. As stablecoin adoption accelerates, Circle's public debut signals a shift toward greater legitimacy and integration with global markets.
