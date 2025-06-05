Longi Ranks On The Bloomberg Tier 1 List
The Tier 1 criteria are even more rigorous:
The enterprise must have supplied modules for six different projects with its own brand and self-produced products in the past two years;
These projects must have obtained non-recourse financing from six different (non-development) banks;
The scale of the above transactions must exceed 10 MW.
All the above conditions are indispensable, and failure to meet any one of them will result in removal from the list.
It is worth noting that in Q2 2025, the transaction scale was increased from 5 MW to 10 MW for the first time, making the number of listed enterprises fewer than previous years.
For this reason, the BloombergNEF Tier 1 list is often regarded as a fair, objective, and highly credible reference. It serves as an important basis for global PV project investment attraction, risk assessment by financial institutions, and market expansion by enterprises.
As a leading global solar technology company, LONGi's ranking on the Tier 1 list not only demonstrates the continuous improvement of its brand credibility and the steady growth of its market competitiveness, but also represents the industry's high recognition of LONGi's comprehensive strength.
LONGi has been ranked on the list multiple times.
LONGi has always continued to strive for technological innovation and product engineering. Its high-efficiency and reliable Hi-MO series products are highly favored by the market, providing stable and efficient clean energy solutions for numerous global PV projects. In terms of operation and management, LONGi has always maintained a steady development strategy, demonstrating strong risk resistance and bankability, which has earned high trust from the global PV market and financial sector.
With the global acceleration of the transition to clean energy, LONGi will continue to focus on technology leadership and join hands with the industry to march toward new heights.
SOURCE LONGi Solar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
