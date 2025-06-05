Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
| May 4,
2025
| February 2,
2025
| April 28,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,579
|$
|3,335
|$
|6,799
|Receivables
|4,248
|3,970
|10,572
|Income tax receivable
|-
|-
|84
|Inventory, net
|176,108
|166,545
|136,434
|Prepaid expenses & other current assets
|22,189
|17,781
|17,537
|Total current assets
|211,124
|191,631
|171,426
|Property and equipment, net
|106,274
|111,560
|126,526
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|100,076
|102,663
|117,400
|Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
|32,112
|32,957
|38,432
|Available-for-sale security
|4,860
|4,491
|4,798
|Other assets, net
|9,259
|9,140
|9,629
|Deferred tax assets
|-
|-
|3,942
|Total assets
|$
|463,705
|$
|452,442
|$
|472,153
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|45,940
|$
|73,882
|$
|37,419
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|27,543
|35,684
|29,712
|Income taxes payable
|65
|65
|-
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|15,875
|15,534
|16,619
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|2,578
|2,541
|3,253
|Line of credit
|64,000
|-
|11,000
|Current maturities of TRI long-term debt1
|953
|931
|867
|Total current liabilities
|156,954
|128,637
|98,870
|Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities
|86,471
|89,222
|102,188
|Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities
|29,962
|30,621
|33,435
|Duluth long-term debt, less current maturities
|-
|-
|-
|TRI long-term debt, less current maturities1
|24,054
|24,283
|24,933
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,371
|-
|-
|Total liabilities
|298,812
|272,763
|259,426
|Shareholders' equity:
|Treasury stock
|(2,596
|)
|(2,332
|)
|(2,121
|)
|Capital stock
|108,329
|108,009
|105,061
|Retained earnings
|62,428
|77,721
|113,367
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(300
|)
|(722
|)
|(532
|)
|Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc.
|167,861
|182,676
|215,775
|Noncontrolling interest
|(2,968
|)
|(2,997
|)
|(3,048
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|164,893
|179,679
|212,727
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|463,705
|$
|452,442
|$
|472,153
1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Holdings Inc. is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.
| DULUTH HOLDING INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)
|Three Months Ended
|May 4, 2025
|April 28, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|102,704
|$
|116,684
|Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|49,349
|55,060
|Gross profit
|53,355
|61,624
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|65,707
|70,595
|Operating loss
|(12,352
|)
|(8,971
|)
|Interest expense
|1,481
|993
|Other (loss) income, net
|(161
|)
|16
|Loss before income taxes
|(13,994
|)
|(9,948
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,270
|(2,083
|)
|Net loss
|(15,264
|)
|(7,865
|)
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|29
|8
|Net loss attributable to controlling interest
|$
|(15,293
|)
|$
|(7,873
|)
|Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B):
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
|33,714
|33,087
|Net loss per share attributable to controlling interest
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B):
|Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding
|33,714
|33,087
|Net loss per share attributable to controlling interest
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
| DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|May 4, 2025
|April 28, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(15,264
|)
|$
|(7,865
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,749
|8,251
|Stock based compensation
|254
|1,372
|Deferred income taxes
|1,371
|(2,274
|)
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|748
|13
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|(278
|)
|(4,617
|)
|Income taxes receivable
|-
|533
|Inventory
|(9,563
|)
|(10,677
|)
|Prepaid expense & other current assets
|(1,920
|)
|871
|Software hosting implementation costs, net
|(2,446
|)
|(2,617
|)
|Trade accounts payable
|(28,159
|)
|(13,150
|)
|Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations
|(7,940
|)
|(4,488
|)
|Other assets
|(193
|)
|37
|Noncash lease impacts
|178
|945
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(56,463
|)
|(33,666
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,332
|)
|(1,525
|)
|Principal receipts from available-for-sale security
|53
|48
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,279
|)
|(1,477
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from line of credit
|64,450
|28,000
|Payments on line of credit
|(450
|)
|(17,000
|)
|Payments on TRI long term debt
|(225
|)
|(204
|)
|Payments on finance lease obligations
|(622
|)
|(737
|)
|Payments of tax withholding on vested restricted shares
|(264
|)
|(383
|)
|Other
|97
|109
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|62,986
|9,785
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|5,244
|(25,358
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|3,335
|32,157
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|8,579
|$
|6,799
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|1,481
|$
|993
|Income taxes paid
|$
|-
|$
|2
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:
|Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment
|$
|1,271
|$
|1,392
| DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
For the Fiscal Quarters Ended May 4, 2025 and April 28, 2024
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|May 4, 2025
|April 28, 2024
|(in thousands)
|Net loss
|$
|(15,264
|)
|$
|(7,865
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,749
|8,251
|Amortization of internal-use software hosting
|subscription implementation costs
|1,129
|1,170
|Interest expense
|1,481
|993
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,270
|(2,083
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|(4,635
|)
|$
|466
|Long-term incentive expense
|293
|1,372
|Impairment expense
|549
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3,793
|)
|$
|1,838
| DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss to Adjusted EPS
For the Fiscal Quarter Ended May 4, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|May 4, 2025
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Amount
|Per share
|Net loss attributable to controlling interest
|$
|(15,293
|)
|$
|(0.45
|)
|Plus: Impairment expenses
|549
|0.02
|Income tax effect of impairment expenses1
|(126
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Adjusted net loss before valuation allowance
|(14,870
|)
|(0.44
|)
|Plus: Valuation allowance
|4,114
|0.12
|Adjusted net loss attributable to controlling interest
|$
|(10,756
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
1Impairment expenses are net of tax using the Company's estimated 23% tax rate
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: Investor Contacts: Tom Filandro ICR, Inc. (646) 277-1200 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment