MIT-WPU Launches India's First Private University Battery Research Center Focused On Advanced Li-Ion And Na-Ion Technologies
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 5th 2025: In a significant step toward advancing sustainable energy solutions, MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has launched a state-of-the-art battery fabrication and research facility focused on lithium-ion (Li-ion) and sodium-ion (Na-ion) technologies. This pioneering initiative, established for the first time by a private state university, is aligned with national missions such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, aiming to contribute meaningfully to India's energy independence.
The facility is designed for end-to-end battery development, featuring comprehensive in-house capabilities ranging from active material synthesis to coin cell fabrication and electrochemical performance evaluation. The MIT-WPU research team is actively engaged in the development of advanced electrode materials to enhance key battery performance parameters, including energy density, cycling stability, and operational safety. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to develop next-generation solid-state electrolytes (SSEs), focusing on materials with high ionic conductivity and thermal stability. These SSEs offer safer and more efficient alternatives to conventional liquid electrolytes, marking a significant leap in energy storage technology.
Innovative approaches such as the use of glass-polymer composite electrolytes and the development of paper-based batteries are also being explored. Additionally, the facility has initiated work on the synthesis of high-purity solvents and electrolytes for Li-ion batteries an important step toward supporting Indian battery manufacturers with high-quality raw materials.
Equipped with the latest tools and instrumentation, the facility supports both academic research and collaborative projects with industry and research institution helping translate cutting-edge ideas into scalable, real-world solutions. Soon, the facility will also be equipped to manufacture cylindrical and prismatic cells, expanding its capabilities for a wider range of battery applications.
Prof. Dr. Bharat Kale, Director, Centre of Excellence in Materials Science at MIT-WPU and former Director of C-MET, MeitY, Govt. of India, MIT-WPU, said:“The launch of this state-of-the-art battery fabrication and research facility marks a major milestone in MIT-WPU's commitment to advancing sustainable energy technologies. As the first such initiative by a private state university in India, it aligns with national missions like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, aiming to strengthen India's energy independence. With end-to-end capabilities-from material synthesis to cell fabrication and electrochemical evaluation-we're developing advanced electrode materials and solid-state electrolytes for safer, more efficient lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries and Lithium sulfur as well. The group is also working on paper batteries in collaboration with MID Sweden. This facility not only fosters academic and industry collaboration but also serves as a vital platform for training future talent. With greater support from national funding agencies like ANRF and others, private institutions like ours can significantly contribute to India's clean energy future.”
Beyond research and innovation, the facility is committed to nurturing future talent. It serves as a dynamic platform to train engineering and science students and offers exciting opportunities for Ph.D. scholars and researchers to pursue advanced work in battery technologies.
This visionary initiative reflects the integral mission of Dr. Rahul Karad, Executive President of MIT-WPU, to empower MIT-WPU students with creative competence in future-forward technologies, ensuring they are well-equipped for impactful and successful careers in India's clean energy transition.
ABOUT MIT-WPU
MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, is a prestigious world-class institution of higher education in India, embodying a distinguished legacy of 40+ years and committed to nurturing academic excellence. With an expansive global alumni network exceeding 1,00,000 accomplished professionals, MIT-WPU consistently demonstrates exceptional educational achievements. The university remains at the forefront of academic innovation, offering a comprehensive study of over 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, each meticulously crafted to blend theoretical foundations with practical application.
MIT-WPU features a robust research infrastructure with advanced preparation, testing, and application labs. The university emphasizes research in materials science, energy generation and storage, green technologies, pharmaceuticals, and various engineering disciplines (chemical, electrical, electronic, and mechanical), along with information technology and software engineering. In addition to its academic departments, MIT-WPU hosts 23 Centers of Excellence (CoEs), schools, and an Incubation Center that encourage interdisciplinary research and startup initiatives. The university is also committed to integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into conventional research domains through its state-of-the-art facilities. MIT-WPU aims for international recognition by focusing on high-impact publications, intellectual property rights, and collaborative projects.
Embracing an educational philosophy centred on experiential learning, MIT-WPU empowers students to transition knowledge into tangible skills for the real world seamlessly. This ethos is further reinforced through immersive internships and invaluable mentorship opportunities, catalysing profound personal and professional development.
We envision a future powered by education, innovation, and culture, one that is sustainable, inclusive, and fosters progressive societal transformation ("Powering the Future"). To achieve this, we cultivate a culture of excellence with three pillars: fostering exemplary leadership, prioritising empathy and improving the present for all, and emphasising interdisciplinary collaboration in our educational approach. Ultimately, we believe that true global peace and harmony can be reached through the concordant integration of Science and Spirituality.
