2025 Lünendonk List: DATAGROUP once again among the Top 10 IT services companies in Germany

Pliezhausen, 5 June 2025 – DATAGROUP remains among the Top 10 leading IT service providers in Germany in 2025. Market researcher Lünendonk & Hossenfelder has published the current Lünendonk Lists as well as the initial results of the study on“The Market for IT Services in Germany”.
Ranking seventh in the current Lünendonk List“Leading IT Services Companies in Germany”, DATAGROUP reaffirms its strong position in the IT services market. The lists have been published alongside the first results of the study on“The Market for IT Services in Germany”. The complete research is set to be released in late July.
A changing market
The study shows that the IT services market is also affected by the economic crisis, albeit with a delay. At the same time, pioneering topics such as artificial intelligence and digital sovereignty continue to gain importance.
“In a challenging market environment, it becomes clear how vital it is to have a broad and efficient portfolio as well as close customer relationships. Our approach of providing IT services with a regional base and a strategic focus on growth areas such as AI, cloud, and cybersecurity has proven its worth. We are extremely pleased about our good ranking in the Lünendonk List,” explains Alexandra Mülders, Divisional Director of Sales at DATAGROUP.
Sovereignty is gaining importance
Driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, increased requirements for data security, and US tariffs, for instance, the growing importance of digital sovereignty is another key topic in this year's Lünendonk Study. This trend makes local providers more attractive.
“IT services provided from Germany are increasingly becoming a strategic advantage. The combination of regional presence, legal certainty, and technological excellence enhances our clients' confidence. DATAGROUP stands for IT 'Made in Germany' – sovereign, reliable, and future-ready,” highlights Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP.
About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy.
