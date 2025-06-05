EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Alliance

Eckert & Ziegler: Illuccix® PSMA-PET Imaging Agent Receives Approval in Germany

Berlin, Germany, 05 June 2025. Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) congratulates Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) on the approval of its prostate cancer PET imaging agent, Illuccix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide injection) in Germany, where Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH is the official distributor.



With Illuccix®, Eckert & Ziegler will now significantly extend its portfolio in nuclear medicine with a widely clinically validated PSMA tracer, which perfectly complements its proprietary 68Ge/68Ga Radionuclide Generator, GalliaPharm®. GalliaPharm® is widely used as a high-quality GMP grade generator for Gallium-68 in Germany and globally, supporting the production of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, particularly in oncology.



"Our collaboration with Telix on Illuccix® leverages our established distribution network and market expertise to ensure broad access to this important PSMA-PET imaging agent in Germany. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced diagnostic solutions for prostate cancer care", commented Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE.



Raphaël Ortiz, Chief Executive Officer, Telix International added:“We are pleased that Illuccix®, which has played a key role in the advancement of PSMA-PET imaging internationally, has been approved in Germany. We are looking forward to working with Eckert & Ziegler to make our gallium-based PSMA-PET imaging agent accessible here.”



About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



