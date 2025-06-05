Eckert & Ziegler: Illuccix® PSMA-PET Imaging Agent Receives Approval In Germany
Berlin, Germany, 05 June 2025. Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) congratulates Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) on the approval of its prostate cancer PET imaging agent, Illuccix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide injection) in Germany, where Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH is the official distributor.
