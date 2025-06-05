Megazonecloud Named Snowflake Growth Partner Of The Year For APJ

Recognized for Leading Data-First Digital Transformation with Advanced Cloud Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud has been named the 2025 Growth Partner of the Year for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. The award was announced at Snowflake Summit 2025, Snowflake's annual user conference.

MegazoneCloud was recognized for its outstanding contributions to customer success in the APJ region, particularly for helping customers in South Korea accelerate their data-driven digital transformation. The company has delivered advanced consulting and implementation services for Snowflake's AI Data Cloud platform, tailoring solutions to meet the unique needs of each client.

As the first company in Korea to achieve Snowflake's top-tier Elite Partner status, MegazoneCloud has prioritized early access to Snowflake's latest technologies and resources. Leveraging capabilities such as Snowflake Cortex AI, MegazoneCloud supports clients in building differentiated data strategies and adopting cutting-edge AI functionality.

"The transformative results MegazoneCloud has achieved for our joint customers exemplify innovation in action," said Kieran Kennedy, Global Leader for Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake. "Naming them as our Growth Partner of the Year is not just recognition of their technical excellence, but of their vital role in shaping how modern enterprises harness the AI Data Cloud."

Incheol Hwang, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of MegazoneCloud, stated, "This recognition reflects our continued efforts to drive data innovation and business growth for our clients, as well as the success of our strategic collaboration with Snowflake." He added, "We will continue to help our clients strengthen their data-driven competitiveness in a rapidly evolving AI landscape and aim to become the optimal partner for customer success, not only in the Asia-Pacific region but also in the global market, through innovative data solutions."

About MegazoneCloud

MegazoneCloud is a leading AI and cloud-native company, home to over 2,000 cloud and AI technology experts. As a trusted digital transformation (DX) partner to more than 7,000 clients worldwide, Megazone Cloud empowers innovation and growth through strategic alliances with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs). The company also collaborates with over 140 independent software vendors (ISVs) and offers a suite of proprietary cloud, AI, and security solutions. Under its vision of "Transform Tomorrow, Together", MegazoneCloud is committed to building future-ready competitiveness for its customers-powered by cutting-edge technology, data, and the passion of its people. With local operations in nine countries, including Korea, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, the company continues to grow alongside its global partners and clients. To learn more, visit: .

SOURCE MegazoneCloud

