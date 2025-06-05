Dohop & Travelfusion Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Access To Connected Journeys Through Alternative Interline

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Icelandic travel technology company Dohop , known for pioneering alternative interline solutions, and Travelfusion , a global leader in airline content aggregation, today announced a new partnership aimed at simplifying access to alternative interline travel options. Alternative interline is a flexible, tech-enabled solution that allows airlines to connect and sell combined itineraries without traditional interline agreements or legacy systems.This collaboration brings together Dohop's expertise in alternative interlining and Travelfusion's extensive distribution network, making it easier than ever to unlock multi-airline travel options.“This is an exciting new partnership for us”, said Linda Bryndísardottír, VP of Business Development in B2B at Dohop.“Travelfusion has long been a key player in distributing low-cost and NDC content, and by combining forces, we're making it simpler for partners to tap into the benefits of alternative interlining without having to build complex solutions from scratch.”“Partnering with Dohop allows us to expand our offering with a new category of connected content that is innovative and increasingly sought after,” said Eytan Bicaci Baruh, Vice President Commercial at Travelfusion.“We're excited to give our partners access to alternative interline connections that open up more flexible options for travellers. This partnership will allow us to offer an unparalleled selection of routes and more competitive pricing, ultimately creating a more convenient and accessible travel experience for all our agency customers.”All journeys created through this partnership will be covered by ConnectSure , a travel protection designed to safeguard passengers on self-connecting and alternative interline journeys. By ensuring seamless assistance in case of delays, cancellations, or missed connections, ConnectSure gives travellers peace of mind and boosts confidence in alternative interline travel.About DohopDohop is a European market leader for alternative interline solutions, based in Reykjavik, Iceland. By facilitating air-to-air and air-to-ground alternative interline partnerships, Dohop empowers airlines to unlock unlimited connections and tap into new demand through new partnership opportunities. Dohop also provides connection services that hold a high-performing 4.2 TrustScore.Founded in 2004, Dohop's team of 100 passionate travel technology experts has enabled new opportunities for connecting journeys for the company's ever-growing network of 85+ airlines and travel providers, including easyJet, Transavia, Air France, Vueling, and Air Transat.For further information visitContact UsAbout TravelfusionTravelfusion is a travel technology company, the largest NDC and LCC aggregator, that connects directly to over 450+ Low-Cost Carriers and 65+ NDC Carriers, providing a comprehensive platform for flight booking and end-to-end servicing. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Travelfusion aims to simplify travel planning and offer the best technology solutions.

Marie Amminger

Dohop

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.