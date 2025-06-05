NEUBERGER BERMAN RAISES $4 BILLION FOR LATEST GP-LED SECONDARY FUND, MARKING ONE OF THE LARGEST RAISES IN A RAPIDLY GROWING MARKET

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is pleased to announce the final close of NB Strategic Capital Fund II (the "Fund") at just over $4.0 billion of total capital commitments, with additional capital committed by limited partners to co-invest alongside the Fund. The amount surpassed the Fund's initial target of $2.5 billion and represents a four-fold increase from the predecessor fund, NB Strategic Capital Fund I, which held a final close in 2020 at just over $955 million.

The Fund's diverse investor base spans North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America, featuring corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

Commenting on the closing, Tristram Perkins, Global Co-Head of Secondaries at Neuberger Berman, said, "We are grateful to both existing and new investors for the confidence they have placed in our team and the support they have shown us. We are excited by the market opportunity in GP-led secondaries, which continues to grow rapidly, and we believe will continue to be an important source of liquidity for private markets and attractive investment opportunities for our investors."

Neuberger Berman is a highly experienced and scaled investor in GP-led secondaries, having led or co-led over 40 single and multi-asset continuation fund transactions, representing over $15 billion of cumulative transaction value. NB Strategic Capital II is now positioned as one of the largest funds dedicated to the highly attractive GP-led secondary market, which in 2024 alone expanded 44%, reaching a record $75 billion of transaction value.

Together, the Fund and Neuberger Berman's other pools of private equity capital enhance the deployment capabilities available to the secondaries team to lead GP-led continuation vehicle transactions. This Fund is highly complementary to Neuberger Berman's broader GP-centric strategy, which partners with sponsors across their capital structure and throughout the private equity ecosystem.

Ben Perl, Global Co-Head of Secondaries at Neuberger Berman, added, "Our private markets platform has been purposely built to partner with leading private equity managers. By combining our team's fundamental approach to asset underwriting and Neuberger Berman's broad-based industry research and differentiated resources as a global asset manager, we are well-positioned to continue serving as a preferred partner to GPs."

In private markets, Neuberger Berman has over $135 billion of assets under management across primaries, co-investments, secondaries, direct lending, capital solutions, and other strategies. This includes over $20 billion in assets under management across its flagship private equity secondaries funds and other secondary vehicles.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $515 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit for more information. Data as of March 31, 2025.

About NB Private Markets

NB Private Markets is a division of Neuberger Berman and has been an active and successful private markets investor since 1987. NB Private Markets invests across strategies, asset classes, and geographies for a large number of sophisticated and renowned institutions globally including public and private pension funds, endowments, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and intermediaries. As of December 31, 2024, NB Private Markets managed over $135 billion of investor commitments across primaries, co-investments, secondaries, private credit, and specialty strategies. NB Private Markets has an experienced, diverse and stable team of over 440 professionals with a global presence in 15 offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia (as of March 31, 2025).

Media Contact: Fiona Kehily, +44 20 3214 9087, [email protected]

All Neuberger Berman information is as of March 31, 2025, unless otherwise indicated and is subject to change without notice. Firm data, including employee and assets under management figures, reflects collective data for the various affiliated investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Firm history/timeline includes the history of all firm subsidiaries, including predecessor entities and acquisitions.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit /disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions. The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. © 2025 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Neuberger Berman

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED