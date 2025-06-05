Rediscovered Christopher Lee Recording 'Elenore' Re-Released To Mark 10Th Anniversary Of His Passing

CD Artwork of the music single ELENORE, performend by Christopher Lee, produced by Damien Cain

Picture of Christopher Lee taken by English photographer Brian Aldrich

Picture of producer and songwriter Damien Cain

- Edgar Allan PoeMOUNTMELLICK, LAOIS, IRELAND, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To honour the 10th anniversary of the death of legendary actor and vocalist Sir Christopher Lee, Ireland based composer Damien Cain has re-released a forgotten gem: their 2006 collaboration, 'Elenore'.Originally recorded at the iconic Townhouse Studios in London, Elenore is a philharmonic crossover piece – blending classical orchestration with modern lyrical drama. The work is a powerful musical interpretation of Edgar Allan Poe's haunting poem 'The Raven', brought to life by the unmistakable voice of Christopher Lee and the lush soundscapes of 'Das Berliner Filmorchester', conducted by Christian Hagitte.“Elenore is not just a song – it's a theatrical experience,” says Cain.“Christopher's voice turns Poe's verse into something both intimate and apocalyptic. The fact that this track was nearly lost makes it feel even more urgent to share now.”Lee, best known for his towering presence in cinema ('The Lord of the Rings', 'Dracula', 'Star Wars'), also had a surprising musical career – from opera and spoken word to collaborations with symphonic and metal bands. 'Elenore' stands out as one of his most poetic and cinematic recordings.'Elenore' is now available on all music-download and streaming platforms and as a lyric video on YouTube .________________________________________About Sir Christopher LeeSir Christopher Lee (1922–2015) was one of Britain's most iconic actors, with a career spanning nearly seven decades. Beyond his legendary screen roles, Lee explored music with notable releases in symphonic metal, opera, and classical narration, carving out a unique legacy as both an actor and recording artist.________________________________________About Damien CainDamien Cain, a German composer living in Ireland, is producer, singer and songwriter known for blending classical elements with modern storytelling. His past work spans gothic and rock music, concept albums, and even musicals. He is currently preparing for the release of a new studio album in autumn 2025. More at .

