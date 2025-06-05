Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


2025-06-05 02:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
5 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 4 June 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 11,155
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 399.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 405.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 401.718377

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 700,880 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,044,927 have voting rights and 3,302,876 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 401.718377 11,155

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
711 405.00 08:59:46 LSE
288 405.00 10:17:45 LSE
648 403.00 11:34:31 LSE
630 403.00 11:34:31 LSE
105 403.00 12:05:36 LSE
250 403.00 12:05:36 LSE
243 403.00 12:05:36 LSE
493 403.00 12:05:51 LSE
46 403.00 12:05:54 LSE
237 403.00 12:05:54 LSE
415 400.00 12:15:00 LSE
303 400.00 12:15:14 LSE
689 401.50 13:44:27 LSE
295 401.50 13:44:27 LSE
105 401.00 13:44:27 LSE
169 401.00 13:44:27 LSE
171 401.50 13:44:27 LSE
194 400.50 14:28:16 LSE
169 400.50 14:28:16 LSE
303 400.50 14:28:16 LSE
214 399.00 14:28:46 LSE
658 400.50 15:07:24 LSE
686 400.50 15:07:24 LSE
68 400.50 15:07:24 LSE
754 401.00 15:43:51 LSE
570 401.00 15:43:51 LSE
214 401.00 16:14:11 LSE
77 401.00 16:14:11 LSE
654 401.00 16:14:11 LSE
291 401.00 16:14:11 LSE
218 401.00 16:18:06 LSE
73 401.00 16:21:56 LSE
214 402.50 16:28:29 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


MENAFN05062025004107003653ID1109639492

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search